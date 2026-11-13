



Astra Microwave Products Limited has reached a significant milestone in India's self-reliance journey by delivering its proprietary Drishti-D4 counter-drone radar system to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for final integration and user trials.





This handover marks a pivotal strategic transformation for the Hyderabad-based firm, moving it decisively away from its traditional role as a sub-system component supplier toward becoming an intellectual property-owned, full-system solutions provider.





Modern aerial warfare has been fundamentally reshaped by the proliferation of low-cost, agile unmanned aerial vehicles, creating an urgent operational requirement for robust anti-drone defences across sensitive military installations and critical national infrastructure.





To counter these evolving asymmetric threats, the indigenous D4 system is engineered around a multi-layered, comprehensive architecture designed to detect, track, classify, and neutralise hostile drones in real time.





At the core of its detection capability is an advanced 360-degree radar array that maintains continuous omnidirectional surveillance, eliminating blind spots against erratic flight paths and swarm tactics.





Once a potential aerial target is acquired by the primary radar, the system seamlessly cues an integrated electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor suite paired with a laser rangefinder (LRF) to provide precise visual identification, day-and-night tracking, and accurate distance measurement.





All sensor inputs and tracking data converge at a centralised command, control, and communications (C3) centre, which synthesises the tactical picture and enables operators to execute rapid, automated, or manual engagement decisions.





In terms of operational reach, the Drishti D4 radar demonstrates high sensitivity against targets with minimal radar cross-sections, capable of detecting micro drones at distances of up to 4 kilometres and smaller nano drones at ranges of up to 2 kilometres.





When a threat is confirmed, the platform offers a graduated response mechanism beginning with a sophisticated soft-kill suite that disrupts hostile unmanned aircraft without causing collateral physical damage.





This non-kinetic countermeasure employs targeted radio frequency (RF) communication-link jamming to sever the connection between the drone and its remote operator, alongside Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and GPS spoofing to disorient the aircraft's onboard navigation and force it off course or into a controlled landing.





For high-threat scenarios where electronic countermeasures are insufficient or autonomous drones operate without active radio links, the system incorporates a formidable hard-kill option in the form of an integrated Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).





This directed energy capability delivers pinpoint thermal destruction against incoming aerial targets at the speed of light, offering a deep magazine and an exceptionally low cost per engagement compared to conventional kinetic interceptors.





Designed for maximum tactical flexibility across diverse terrains, the D4 counter-drone architecture supports dual deployment configurations, allowing forces to mount the unit on static tripods for perimeter defence of airbases and strategic assets, or integrate it onto mobile vehicles to protect moving convoys and forward deployed troops.





Industry analysts project that the domestic market for counter-unmanned aerial systems in India represents a substantial commercial opportunity valued between ₹3,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore over the next five years, driven by accelerated procurement across the armed forces, paramilitary units, and homeland security agencies.





By successfully developing and delivering a complete, indigenous anti-drone ecosystem, Astra Microwave positions itself at the forefront of this rapidly expanding defence sector, reducing dependence on foreign imports while bolstering national airspace security.





Agencies







