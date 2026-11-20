



Australia has indicated its willingness to deepen cooperation with India in areas ranging from uranium supply and nuclear energy to mining, education and investment, following discussions between Australian High Commissioner Philip Green and West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata, The Times of India reported





The meeting, held at the BJP's state headquarters on Wednesday, focussed on expanding economic and strategic engagement between Australia and Bengal amid growing India-Australia ties.





Green said nuclear energy emerged as a key area of discussion, noting that Australia can now supply uranium to India. He also highlighted the possibility of collaboration if nuclear power projects are developed in West Bengal.





“We talked about the nuclear field and the fact that the way is now open for Australia to sell uranium to India. If there are going to be nuclear power plants in Bengal, that could be another area of cooperation,” Green said.





Describing the visit as exploratory, the Australian envoy said he intended to communicate Bengal’s emerging opportunities to Australian businesses and investors.





“I will be engaging with the business community of Australia to say that a new chapter has been opened in Bengal,” he said.





Mining was another major focus of the discussions. Green pointed to Australia’s strong expertise in the sector and revealed that more than 50 Australian companies are expected to participate in the upcoming International Mining and Equipment (IME) conference in India next month, making it the country’s largest-ever delegation to the event.





“Next month is the IME mining conference. It is the biggest mining conference in India. Australia will have its biggest-ever delegation coming for that. There will be more than 50 companies coming here,” Green said.





He added that efforts would be made to facilitate interactions between Australian mining firms and representatives from Bengal, potentially opening new avenues for collaboration in mining services and resource development.





Education also featured prominently in the talks. Green referred to the growing presence of Australian universities in India and the opportunities for deeper academic cooperation as Australian institutions establish branch campuses in the country under India's evolving higher education framework.





Bhattacharya described the meeting as constructive and said discussions reflected the strengthening strategic partnership between India and Australia. According to him, Australian industrialists view Bengal as offering fresh opportunities for business and industrial expansion.





“Following the political change in Bengal, many Australian industrialists believe that a conducive environment for industry has emerged in the state. They are keen to invest here. The high commissioner had come to explore and communicate these possibilities,” Bhattacharya said.





The meeting concluded with Bhattacharya presenting Green with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, underscoring the cordial nature of the engagement as both sides explored prospects for future cooperation across multiple sectors.





Agencies







