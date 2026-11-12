



An IISc-incubated deep-tech Start-Up in Bangalore has achieved a significant milestone after successfully completing a continuous three-day test of its autonomous tethered aerostat system, demonstrating a level of automation rarely seen in this class of aerial platform.





Developed by Thinking Balloon, the aerostat is designed to operate with minimal human involvement, carrying out critical functions entirely on its own. During testing, the system autonomously launched, maintained its position in the air, recovered itself, docked with its ground station and replenished its lift gas without requiring human intervention.





The achievement represents an important step towards persistent aerial platforms capable of remaining deployed for extended periods while reducing manpower requirements.





The company has been developing the technology as part of its vision to create automated aerial infrastructure for surveillance, communications and monitoring missions.





Incubated at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, the Start-Up has also received support from the Bangalore City Police during the development and testing process. The project highlights growing collaboration between academic research institutions, industry and public-sector stakeholders in advancing indigenous aerospace technologies.





The aerostat forms part of an integrated system consisting of the airborne platform, a ground station responsible for launch and recovery operations, and software that manages the entire operating cycle. According to the company, the platform can repeatedly carry out launch, hold, work, recover, dock and service functions autonomously.





Thinking Balloon has already conducted more than 100 autonomous launch-and-recovery cycles during demonstrator testing, validating the concept under real-world conditions. The company is targeting applications that require long-duration aerial presence, an area where aerostats offer advantages over conventional drones because they do not consume energy merely to remain airborne.





The platform has been conceived for a wide range of missions, including persistent aerial surveillance, communications relay, industrial and infrastructure monitoring, border security operations and tactical air-defence roles. Future configurations are expected to support sensors such as cameras, radars and communications equipment, enabling continuous observation over large areas.





The system can launch, hold position, dock and refill lift gas autonomously, with larger versions planned to carry hundreds of kg above 1 km.





Looking ahead, the company plans to develop substantially larger variants capable of carrying payloads weighing hundreds of kilograms while operating at altitudes exceeding one kilometre. The longer-term roadmap includes a 5 km-class demonstrator as well as specialised early-warning systems intended to detect drones and missile threats.





By combining autonomous operations with prolonged aerial endurance, the Bangalore-based Start-Up aims to create a new category of persistent airborne infrastructure that could serve defence, security, industrial and communications requirements across India.





Agencies







