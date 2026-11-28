



Zen Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri has warned that the use of Chinese-origin components in Indian military equipment presents serious national security concerns, arguing that such parts could contain concealed vulnerabilities capable of compromising operational effectiveness during conflict, Economic Times Now reported





Speaking after China announced export licensing requirements for key drone-related components, including motors, electronic speed controllers and radio systems from 18 November, Atluri said India must reduce dependence on Chinese technology in critical defence platforms and accelerate the adoption of indigenous solutions.





According to Atluri, the risks extend beyond drones and apply to any system incorporating Chinese electronics. He claimed that imported components could contain hidden "back doors" and "kill switches", creating the possibility of external interference or operational denial at critical moments.





Highlighting the issue, he referred to an incident involving a DJI drone that reportedly refused to operate in Arunachal Pradesh because of manufacturer-imposed restrictions.





Questioning the viability of relying on such technology in wartime, Atluri stated: "The moment you put a Chinese component into any product in India, forget about only drones, even if you put it in anything, there are back doors, there are kill switches. How will you fight a war with Chinese components? So there should be severe penalties for people who do."





His remarks come at a time when the Indian government has increased its emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing through initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and the promotion of Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) equipment. The drone sector has become a particular area of focus following lessons drawn from recent conflicts, where unmanned systems have played a decisive battlefield role.





Atluri stressed that Zen Technologies remains unaffected by China's latest export restrictions. He said the company's subsidiary, Vector Technics, already manufactures electronic speed controllers and other critical drone subsystems domestically, eliminating dependence on Chinese suppliers for these components.





He added that Vector Technics is not only capable of meeting Zen's own requirements but is also prepared to supply large quantities of components across India's wider drone manufacturing ecosystem.





Discussing the company's HyperStrike loitering munition programme, Atluri confirmed that deployment is expected to begin in FY28. Initial production will involve hundreds and then several thousand units before gradually increasing towards the planned manufacturing scale of 1,80,000 units.





He maintained that China's regulatory measures would have no impact on the programme's production roadmap. "With respect to the HyperStrike, we expect FY28 to be the year when we'll be launching it, and we think that we will not have any trouble in scaling up. We do not have any impact of this Chinese regulation on us," he said.





Atluri also called for stricter enforcement of country-of-origin requirements within India's defence procurement system. While current policies encourage indigenous sourcing, he argued that implementation remains inconsistent and that some companies continue to circumvent the rules.





He advocated strong punitive measures against violators, including blacklisting, debarment and substantial financial penalties. According to Atluri, weak enforcement creates an uneven playing field and ultimately results in additional compliance burdens for companies that genuinely invest in indigenous capabilities.





"If Chinese components are seen, blacklist them, debar them, levy heavy financial penalties and set an example. If you blacklist them for a year and then they come back with the same thing, where is the setting an example?" he said.





The Zen chief observed that increasing investment in India's defence sector is also attracting skilled professionals from consumer technology industries. He noted that talent once focused on areas such as food-delivery applications is increasingly moving into defence technology development as opportunities expand.





Commenting on recent Indian Army initiatives to procure drone parts for in-house assembly, Atluri described the approach as beneficial for enhancing operational readiness, particularly near border areas.





However, he cautioned that maintaining long-term manufacturing expertise within military formations can be challenging because personnel rotate through postings, whereas private-sector manufacturers spend decades building specialist knowledge and production experience.





On fast-track defence procurement contracts that require delivery within twelve months, Atluri expressed confidence that Zen Technologies can meet deadlines without incurring penalties, except in exceptional circumstances similar to the COVID-19 disruption.





He attributed this confidence to the company's IDDM-based development model, which provides the flexibility to redesign systems internally if supply-chain disruptions affect component availability.





Atluri further urged policymakers to continue prioritising the IDDM framework, arguing that a shift towards the broader "Buy (Indian)" category would represent a backward step for the country's long-term technological self-reliance objectives.





Despite some pressure on profitability, he reaffirmed Zen's financial outlook. Gross margins declined from 72 per cent to 67 per cent, while warranty provisions increased to approximately ₹9.3 crore owing to a larger contribution from anti-drone systems. Nevertheless, the company continues to maintain its EBITDA margin guidance of 35 per cent, supported by growing export revenues and strong demand for simulator products.





He also pointed to rising profitability among the group's subsidiaries. Minority profit share increased to ₹12.3 crore from ₹2.5 crore a year earlier, driven primarily by subsidiary companies ARI and UTS, indicating stronger performance across the broader Zen Technologies portfolio.





Beyond defence manufacturing, Atluri highlighted the company's involvement in the PM SETU skills initiative, a corporate social responsibility-backed programme aimed at modernising government Industrial Training Institutes across Telangana.





The project, valued at roughly ₹270 crore, includes more than ₹20 crore in contributions from Zen Technologies and around ₹240 crore from the government. Its objective is to equip young people with advanced, AI-enabled skills relevant to the evolving requirements of the defence and technology sectors.





Emphasising the importance of workforce development alongside technological advancement, Atluri said: "AI will never replace people, it is people with AI who will replace people without AI. We have to equip people with these latest skills, and that is the purpose of this PM SETU project."





Agencies







