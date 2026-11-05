



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is on the verge of securing a major ₹30,000 crore order for the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, with the company indicating that final approval could arrive shortly once the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) grants clearance.





The proposed contract covers the entire QRSAM air defence system rather than only the missiles themselves. The package is understood to include a comprehensive, multi-layered capability designed to strengthen the Indian Army's ability to counter aerial threats such as aircraft, helicopters, drones and precision-guided munitions.





Management has stated that the project is currently awaiting CCS approval, noting that the government has been progressing through a pipeline of significant national defence procurements. Industry observers view the QRSAM project as one of the most important near-term opportunities for BEL.





The contract is particularly significant because it is central to BEL's order inflow ambitions for the current financial year.





The company has guided for total annual order inflows of ₹55,000 crore, with the QRSAM award expected to contribute a substantial portion of that target. Without the project, anticipated order inflows would be closer to ₹25,000 crore, highlighting the importance of the approval.





BEL has already undertaken substantial groundwork to ensure rapid execution once the order is awarded. During the system's design and development phase, the company worked alongside the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and invested in infrastructure, manufacturing readiness and related capabilities. These preparations are intended to shorten deployment timelines and support efficient production when formal execution begins.





Revenue recognition from the project is not expected immediately. Current projections suggest that the first meaningful revenues from the QRSAM program could begin flowing in FY28, subject to the successful completion of trials, production milestones and contractual schedules.





The QRSAM system itself represents a key element of India's broader effort to expand indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported military equipment. Developed by DRDO with participation from domestic industry partners, the system is designed to provide mobile, quick-reaction air defence coverage for mechanised formations operating in diverse battlefield environments.





For BEL, approval of the QRSAM contract would not only strengthen its already sizeable order book but also provide long-term revenue visibility and reinforce its position as one of India's leading defence electronics and systems integrators. With CCS clearance now viewed as the final major step, market attention remains firmly focused on the government's upcoming decision.





Agencies







