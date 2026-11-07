



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) expects to secure more than ₹20,000 crore worth of electronics orders for the Indian Navy’s Next Generation Corvette (NGC) project, making it one of the largest opportunities currently in the company’s pipeline.





The anticipated orders cover the electronics package for the warships and exclude missile systems. BEL stated that the scope includes advanced radar systems, electronic warfare (EW) equipment and communication systems that will form the core combat electronics suite of the vessels.





According to the company, the expected value relates specifically to BEL’s electronics contribution rather than the overall cost of the NGC project. Management clarified that “missiles are not part of the ₹20,000 crore-plus expectation”, underlining that the figure is limited to radars, communications and EW systems.





The scale of the opportunity is significantly larger than several major projects already present in BEL’s order book. The expected NGC electronics package exceeds the value of projects such as the ₹4,200 crore electronic business project, the ₹3,200 crore TEJAS MK-1A project, the ₹2,900 crore Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile project and the ₹2,600 crore BMP-2 upgrade program.





BEL indicated that execution of the NGC orders is expected to take around three to four years after contract award. While management initially referred to a period exceeding four years, it later clarified that roughly three to four years would represent the maximum anticipated execution timeline.





The company noted that actual delivery schedules will depend on shipbuilding timelines and customer requirements. If shipyards require equipment earlier than originally planned, BEL believes it can accelerate deliveries as the relevant systems are already established products within its manufacturing pipeline.





Management emphasised that it does not foresee significant production challenges for the NGC equipment package. The company said the radars, communication systems and EW equipment are mature products that are already being produced and supported through existing industrial capacities.





The NGC opportunity forms the cornerstone of BEL’s order-inflow guidance. Management confirmed that the more than ₹20,000 crore expected value is already included within its ₹25,000 crore order-inflow target excluding the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) project.





BEL therefore continues to maintain its guidance of ₹25,000 crore excluding QRSAM and ₹55,000 crore including QRSAM. The company stressed that the NGC opportunity should not be viewed as additional to those projections.





At the time of the management discussion, BEL had already recorded approximately ₹8,000 crore in order inflows. The company identified Shatrughat, Samaghat and HAMMER among the key contracts expected before the end of the financial year, while indicating that the P-75I submarine-related opportunity could move into the following year.





Management revealed that the NGC package is expected to be divided into eight to 10 separate line items. While the company hopes to conclude these orders between November and March, it acknowledged that some packages could move into April depending on procurement timelines.





BEL stated that if all NGC line items are finalised before March, the company could surpass its ₹25,000 crore order-inflow target by a wider margin. Even if certain elements slip into the next financial year, management expressed confidence in achieving or exceeding guidance due to other expected orders.





On profitability, the company rejected the notion that nomination-based contracts inherently generate higher returns. Management said margins are “more or less similar” for nomination and competitive contracts, and did not indicate any special margin profile for the NGC opportunity.





BEL attributed its strong position in radar, communication and EW systems to extensive indigenisation efforts, sustained research and development investment, and the ability to offer highly customised solutions for military customers. The company also noted that many projects ultimately awarded on a nomination basis originated from competitive processes where BEL emerged as the lowest bidder.





The NGC electronics package represents one of the most significant upcoming opportunities for BEL, both in value and strategic importance. With advanced radar, communications and electronic warfare systems forming the heart of modern naval combat capability, the project is expected to play a major role in BEL’s order pipeline over the coming years.





The immediate focus now remains on the timing of the eight to 10 NGC order packages and whether they are awarded before March or shift into April. Once contracts are formally placed, the shipbuilding schedule will determine the exact pace of deliveries during the expected three-to-four-year execution period.





Agencies







