



As private space companies around the world race to build launch vehicles and deploy satellites, Chennai-based space-tech Start-Up Hathor Rockets is positioning itself as a specialist propulsion company that could power the next phase of the global space economy, The Week reported





Rather than competing directly with launch vehicle manufacturers, the company wants to become the supplier of rocket engines that underpin their success, much like Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace do in the aviation sector.





Founded in June 2023 by entrepreneur VK Keerthivarman of Erode, Hathor Rockets is developing ready-to-integrate rocket propulsion systems designed to dramatically reduce the time required for launch vehicle development. The company believes that by supplying proven propulsion systems to launch providers, it can help shorten development cycles from nearly a decade to as little as four or five years.





The company was initially incubated at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram and is currently undergoing incubation at IIT-Madras. It recently secured ₹14 crore in funding through the IIT-Madras Unicorn Frontier Fund, comprising an initial ₹12 crore investment followed by an additional ₹2 crore. Hathor is among the first four Start-Ups to receive backing from the alumni-driven fund, which has completed its first tranche of fundraising.





In a major expansion move, Hathor Rockets has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to acquire 150 acres at Tirupati Space City. The company plans to invest ₹250 crore over the next three to five years to establish a dedicated rocket engine design, manufacturing and testing facility.





The project is expected to create 250 direct jobs and up to 500 indirect employment opportunities. Keerthivarman said the company wants to become part of Andhra Pradesh’s larger ambition of turning Tirupati Space City into a globally recognised destination for the space sector.





Keerthivarman argues that the opening up of India's space sector has created a significant commercial opportunity. Although India currently accounts for only about 2 per cent of the global space economy, the national objective is to increase that share to 10 per cent by 2040.





According to him, global demand for launch services is growing rapidly while launch capacity remains concentrated among a small number of providers, particularly SpaceX and Rocket Lab. The result is an increasingly constrained market where launch opportunities are becoming more difficult and expensive to secure.





He pointed to Rocket Lab's reported increase in launch pricing and the strong demand for future launch slots as evidence of mounting pressure across the sector. Such conditions, he said, are encouraging the emergence of new launch providers worldwide, including Indian companies such as Agnikul and Skyroot.





However, building a launch vehicle remains a lengthy and technically demanding undertaking. A substantial portion of that effort centres on propulsion development, which is often one of the most challenging and time-consuming aspects of rocket engineering.





Hathor’s strategy is to remove that bottleneck. By delivering ready-to-use propulsion systems, the company hopes to allow launch firms to focus on vehicle integration, payload delivery and operations rather than dedicating years to engine development.





“We want Hathor to become the Rolls-Royce or GE Aerospace of rocket engines,” said Keerthivarman.





He explained that the aerospace industry already operates on a specialised supplier model. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing rely on dedicated engine manufacturers, while automotive companies frequently source critical components from specialist suppliers. Hathor intends to bring a similar approach to the space industry.





The company’s ambitions extend beyond India. Keerthivarman revealed that Hathor has already secured commercial contracts and commitments from customers in the United States for the supply of rocket engines.





He described this as a remarkable shift when viewed against the backdrop of the 1990s, when India faced international restrictions on access to advanced cryogenic propulsion technology. Today, Indian companies are seeking opportunities to export rocket engines to global markets, including the United States.





Hathor’s current operations are based in Chennai, where its design office is located in Perungudi. The company previously conducted engine testing at a temporary facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where it established a short-term test site, completed a series of tests and dismantled the infrastructure afterwards.





The newly raised funding will support the creation of permanent testing facilities and expanded manufacturing capacity. Hathor is also preparing to establish a presence within the IIT Madras Research Park, strengthening links with the research and innovation ecosystem.





Looking ahead, Keerthivarman believes the biggest commercial opportunities in space will stem from the need to transport ever larger quantities of material beyond Earth. Emerging concepts such as orbital data centres, space-based solar power systems, lunar missions and in-space infrastructure will all depend on efficient transportation and advanced propulsion technologies.





He argues that the space economy will eventually develop a diverse transportation network comparable to terrestrial transport systems, with different vehicles performing specialised roles. Launch vehicles will carry payloads into orbit, orbital spacecraft will require propulsion for manoeuvring, and deep-space missions will need entirely different classes of engines.





For that reason, Hathor sees itself as a foundational enabler of the future space economy.





“In fact, we see ourselves as the steel and cement of the space industry, the foundational layer that enables everyone else to build,” he said.





A central component of the company’s strategy is complete indigenisation. Keerthivarman rejected the perception that India lacks a suitable industrial base for advanced space manufacturing, noting that Indian companies already produce sophisticated aerospace components for major international firms including GE and Rolls-Royce.





Hathor’s first successfully tested engine was fully indigenous. While some specialised components for its current engine were initially sourced from countries including Germany, Sweden and the United States, the company has increasingly identified domestic suppliers capable of producing equivalent parts.





The company is now working towards complete localisation of every component used in its propulsion systems. Keerthivarman believes this approach is essential for safeguarding India's long-term space ambitions. Dependence on overseas suppliers exposes companies to export controls, geopolitical tensions and international disruptions. A fully indigenous supply chain, he argues, will provide greater resilience, technological independence and strategic control over critical space technologies.





With fresh funding secured, significant manufacturing investments planned and growing international interest in its products, Hathor Rockets is seeking to carve out a position not as another launch company, but as the engine-maker powering the next generation of space transportation.





In an industry where propulsion remains one of the most difficult technological challenges, the company is betting that the greatest opportunity lies beyond the launchpad itself.





Agencies











