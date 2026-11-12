



Engineering major Bharat Forge’s defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), has unveiled the 120mm Rapid Attack Mortar System (RAMS), a new indigenous weapon platform designed to provide rapid-response mortar fire support for highly mobile forces, Economic Times reported





The system is integrated onto an agile 4x4 vehicle and has been developed to meet the demands of modern warfare, where armed forces require faster response times, enhanced mobility and greater protection for troops operating in contested environments.





According to the company, RAMS is capable of firing directly from the vehicle itself, eliminating the need for crews to dismount and deploy the mortar before engagement. This significantly reduces crew exposure to hostile fire, shortens the sensor-to-shooter cycle and helps keep personnel protected throughout combat operations.





KSSL stated that the vehicle-mounted mortar system enables operators to move quickly from transit mode to firing mode and then reposition rapidly after engagement. This "shoot-and-scoot" capability is intended to improve survivability on battlefields increasingly characterised by persistent surveillance and fast target acquisition.





The company said the system has been engineered to maintain mobility and combat effectiveness in challenging operational environments. RAMS is designed to operate in high-altitude regions as well as extreme weather conditions, including severe cold, intense heat and monsoon conditions.





According to Bharat Forge, the mortar system provides speed, mobility and shoot-and-scoot agility, enabling forces to operate more effectively in contested areas while addressing evolving threat scenarios.





The platform is intended to deliver 120mm firepower across a wide range of terrains, including mountain passes, deserts and plains, where conventional towed mortar systems can be slower to deploy and more demanding to sustain.





Commenting on the unveiling, Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said: “RAMS is designed to give our armed forces credible, responsive capability at high altitude and in the most challenging conditions, while keeping our soldiers protected.”





Designed and developed in India, the system supports the country's broader push towards indigenous defence manufacturing and aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. KSSL is also positioning the platform for potential international customers as India continues to expand its role as an exporter of advanced defence systems.





KSSL serves the land, marine and unmanned defence sectors and has built a portfolio spanning artillery systems, armoured and protected vehicles, small arms, ammunition, marine platforms and unmanned systems.





The unveiling of RAMS marks another step in Bharat Forge's efforts to strengthen indigenous military capabilities by delivering highly mobile, protected and rapidly deployable fire-support solutions tailored for modern battlefield requirements.





Agencies







