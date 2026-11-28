



India has moved a step closer to fielding an indigenous solution against one of the most significant threats emerging from modern battlefields: drone swarms. Developed by Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), the Bhargavastra Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS) has successfully completed in-house development trials at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan between 20 and 24 November 2026. Following these trials, the system is expected to proceed towards formal Indian Army evaluation.





Bhargavastra is being promoted as India's first indigenously designed and developed two-layer, vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system. Its successful development campaign represents an important milestone in India's efforts to strengthen homeland and battlefield air defence against increasingly sophisticated unmanned aerial threats.





During the Pokhran trials, SDAL tested both key elements of the system's layered architecture. Air defence rockets were fired against actual swarm-drone targets that had been detected, tracked and classified by Bhargavastra's own sensor suite and command network. According to the company, the warheads successfully struck their designated aim points.





A separate testing series focused on the system's guided micro-missiles, including evaluations of their guidance systems and terminal homing capabilities against drone targets. SDAL reported that these demonstrations were completed successfully. The Indian Army has not yet released its own assessment of the trials.





The system's two-layer architecture is designed to provide flexible engagement options. Version-I employs air defence rockets to counter mass drone threats cost-effectively, while Version-II incorporates guided micro-missiles equipped with autonomous guidance and infrared seekers for more precise engagements against challenging targets.





To address large-scale swarm attacks, Bhargavastra emphasises volume of fire. Version-I carries 64 rocket launch tubes, while Version-II can accommodate 64 micro-missiles. This high-capacity configuration is intended to match the numerical advantage that drone swarms often possess.





The system has been designed with operational mobility in mind. Bhargavastra is distributed across three Army-standard vehicles carrying launchers, sensors and command-and-control equipment. By using platforms already familiar to the Army, the system reduces logistical complexity and improves deployability alongside frontline formations.





Detection and tracking capabilities form a crucial component of the system. Bhargavastra combines surveillance radars, passive radio-frequency (RF) detectors and electro-optical systems capable of operating in both daytime and night-time conditions. These assets are linked through an integrated Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) architecture.





The command-and-control vehicle reportedly incorporates a radar capable of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles at ranges of up to 10 km, supplemented by EO/IR surveillance systems and passive RF sensors. Together, these systems generate a comprehensive air picture, enabling operators to detect, classify, track and engage individual drones as well as coordinated swarms.





Passive RF sensors offer a particular advantage by listening for signals emitted by drones without broadcasting their own emissions. Combined with radar and optical systems, they allow multiple layers of verification before targets are engaged.





Bhargavastra is directly linked to a formal Indian Army requirement. On 9 July 2024, a requirement for a vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system was issued through a Ministry of Defence Defence Production public sector organisation under the Make-II (Buy Indian-IDDM) category.





Under the program requirements, Version-I was to be developed as a rocket-based system, comprising one prototype set and 12 production sets following successful demonstration. The program's stipulated completion date remains 31 March 2027.





SDAL has stated that it went beyond the original requirement by independently developing Version-II with guided micro-missiles. The company further claims that all software, rockets and micro-missiles were developed within India and that it retains full intellectual property rights over the complete system.





Additional optimisation and testing are planned to further improve engagement effectiveness and kill probability. The company says Bhargavastra is now ready for prototype demonstration in its final deliverable configuration ahead of Army prototype evaluation.





The latest success at Pokhran follows a series of previous milestones. The system first gained wider attention after tests at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, Odisha.





On 13 May 2025, three rocket trials were conducted in the presence of senior Indian Army officials. Reports indicated that both single-launch and salvo-launch modes were successfully demonstrated and that all performance objectives were achieved.





Interest in counter-drone technologies increased significantly following Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the growing importance of defending against unmanned aerial threats.





A further milestone occurred on 24 July 2026 when an Indian Army delegation visited SDAL's Nagpur facility for a progress review under the Make-II requirement. SDAL conducted a live demonstration sequence in which a drone swarm was launched, detected by the system's sensors and displayed on the command network. The system subsequently generated attack alerts and assigned targets to the launcher. For safety reasons, no live rocket firing took place within the facility.





Bhargavastra's significance extends beyond technical achievement. One of its strongest potential advantages lies in cost economics. Modern conflicts have demonstrated that drones are often inexpensive compared with the missiles traditionally used to destroy them. Militaries worldwide are therefore searching for more economical interception methods as drone usage continues to expand dramatically across active combat zones.





By relying on rockets and relatively compact micro-missiles rather than larger surface-to-air missiles, Bhargavastra aims to reduce the cost per engagement while maintaining effectiveness against mass drone attacks. Although SDAL describes the system as low-cost, no official unit cost figures have been disclosed.





The system also addresses a growing challenge posed by autonomous drones. Many existing counter-drone solutions depend heavily on electronic warfare techniques such as jamming or spoofing. However, autonomous drones operating without continuous external communications can be resistant to such methods.





As a hard-kill system, Bhargavastra physically destroys incoming drones, providing an alternative defence option against threats that may be largely immune to electronic countermeasures.





The system has additionally been designed for deployment across India's diverse operational environments, including deserts, plains and mountainous regions at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres above mean sea level. Formal Army evaluations are expected to assess performance across these challenging conditions.





Another strength is the integration of detection, tracking and engagement functions within a single package. Rather than operating as a standalone weapon, Bhargavastra has been designed to integrate with existing Indian Armed Forces C4I networks, supporting future network-centric warfare concepts and enabling more seamless operational deployment.





Its indigenous origins also align closely with India's defence self-reliance objectives. With the system, software, rockets and micro-missiles all developed domestically, the project reduces dependence on imported technologies while providing greater control over upgrades, maintenance and future development.





SDAL has further claimed that, based on open-source information, Bhargavastra may be among the world's first fully integrated, vehicle-mounted, multi-layer counter-swarm systems combining unguided rockets and guided micro-missiles specifically optimised for swarm neutralisation.





The system also fits within the broader vision of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the long-term national air defence initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announced as a decade-long effort to strengthen national security, the mission seeks to create an integrated network of surveillance, interception and counter-strike capabilities covering key public infrastructure and strategic locations by 2035.





Nuwal has argued that Bhargavastra could become a foundational component of this future architecture. He expressed confidence that, using Bhargavastra as a building block, layered Sudarshan Chakra capabilities with engagement ranges of 2.5 km, 6 km and 25 km could potentially be realised by 2030 through DRDO or other agencies, although the government's official target remains 2035.





The immediate next step for Bhargavastra is prototype demonstration in its deliverable configuration. Following that phase, the Indian Army will determine whether the system satisfies operational requirements and merits induction into service.





With the program scheduled for completion by 31 March 2027, the coming months will prove critical. Army evaluations will focus on reliability, operational effectiveness, ease of use, deployability and affordability.





Beyond the system itself, Bhargavastra has become a significant test of India's Make-II framework and the ability of a private Indian company to design, develop and potentially deliver a complete integrated air-defence subsystem. If successful, it could represent an important milestone not only for counter-drone warfare but also for the broader evolution of India's indigenous defence industrial base.





Agencies







