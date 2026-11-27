



Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully completed in-house development trials of Bhargavastra, a Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS), at the Pokhran field firing ranges between 20 and 24 November 2026, Economic Times reported





The company describes Bhargavastra as India's first indigenously designed and developed two-layer vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system, created to address the growing threat posed by coordinated drone swarms.





The system integrates air-defence rockets and guided micro-missiles, enabling it to engage multiple aerial threats simultaneously. Incoming drones are detected and tracked through a combination of RF detectors and surveillance radars, while Electro-Optical (EO) systems maintain continuous target tracking during both day and night operations. An AI-enabled C4I architecture coordinates sensor inputs, target tracking and weapon engagement to provide an integrated defensive response.





Bhargavastra originates from a Project Sanction Order (PSO) issued by the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production on 9 July 2024 under the Make-II (Buy Indian IDDM) category.





The project was offered to selected private-sector companies in response to the Indian Army's qualitative requirements, with a planned completion date of 31 March 2027. The PSO includes one prototype system and 12 production sets following successful prototype demonstration.









The original requirement focused on Version-I, a rocket-based counter-drone solution. However, SDAL expanded the project scope independently by developing Version-II, which employs guided micro-missiles equipped with autonomous guidance and infrared seekers for enhanced precision against aerial targets.





Version-I is equipped with a 64-tube rocket launcher, while Version-II carries a 64-missile launcher. The complete system is deployed across three Army-inducted vehicles that accommodate the launchers, sensors and integrated command-and-control infrastructure.





During the Pokaran trials, rockets were launched against actual swarm drone targets that had been detected and tracked by the system's surveillance network. According to SDAL, the warheads successfully struck their designated engagement points. Separate demonstrations also validated the guidance, terminal homing and target-engagement capabilities of the micro-missiles against drones.





The company stated that Bhargavastra, including its software architecture, was designed, developed and manufactured entirely within India.





Both the rocket and micro-missile systems were developed domestically, with SDAL retaining full Intellectual Property Rights over the technology.





The development comes amid increasing global investment in counter-unmanned aerial systems as armed forces seek affordable and layered solutions against mass drone attacks.





Bhargavastra's combination of area-effect rockets and precision-guided interceptors is intended to provide flexibility against diverse drone threats while supporting India's broader drive for defence self-reliance and indigenous capability development.





Further optimisation and evaluation trials are planned to enhance engagement effectiveness and overall kill probability.





SDAL has stated that Bhargavastra is now ready for prototype demonstration in its deliverable configuration, representing a significant step towards strengthening the Indian Armed Forces' ability to counter evolving swarm-drone threats.













Agencies







