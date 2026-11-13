



BrahMos Aerospace has finalised export agreements for its supersonic cruise missile system with the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, according to chairman and managing director Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi.





Speaking to PTI on Friday, Joshi noted that several other nations are actively negotiating purchases following heightened global interest sparked by the missile's combat performance during Operation Sindoor.





The Philippines became India's first international customer on 28 January 2022, signing a $374.96 million contract for three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries for the Philippine Marine Corps. Deliveries began in April 2024 and were completed by April 2025.





Expansion across Southeast Asia continued in 2026 with two major milestones. Vietnam signed an agreement in May 2026, starting with an initial tranche of roughly $100 million within a broader coastal defence and multi-platform package estimated at $629 million to $700 million.





Indonesia followed in July 2026, concluding an initial shore-based missile order valued between $200 million and $350 million as part of a wider defence arrangement worth over $600 million.





Further export opportunities remain in the pipeline, though Joshi stressed that ongoing talks are subject to government clearances and are not yet finalised contracts. The Philippines is in advanced discussions for a follow-up order valued between $700 million and $800 million, potentially encompassing five more shore-based batteries and 60 missiles.





Other prospective buyers expressing strong interest include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Malaysia, Brazil, and additional Southeast Asian nations. Developed jointly by India and Russia, the multi-platform BrahMos system has become a cornerstone of India's growing defence exports, which recently surged to ₹38,424 crore.





Joshi also highlighted the critical role of non-destructive testing (NDT) in guaranteeing the operational readiness of older stockpiles during Operation Sindoor. "NDT plays a vital role for any product. Operation Sindoor was never anticipated. The missiles were made 10, 15, 20 years back. NDT has ensured their reliability. The moment we took the item and fired, it went and delivered," he stated.





Methods such as ultrasonic testing, X-ray imaging, computed tomography, eddy current testing, liquid penetrant testing, and magnetic particle inspection allow engineers to detect hidden cracks, internal voids, and structural weaknesses without compromising hardware integrity.





The briefing previewed two upcoming conferences hosted by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT) from 15 to 17 November: the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies (NDE 2026) and the 15th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace (AeroNDT 2026).





While the source text noted Bangalore, the joint conferences are set to convene in Hyderabad at the HITEX Exhibition Centre under the theme 'Innovation for Strategic and Economic Excellence'.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the inaugural ceremony on 15 November as chief guest. The gatherings are expected to draw over 2,000 professionals, researchers, academics, and industry leaders, alongside more than 100 international speakers and over 100 domestic and foreign exhibitors.





Joshi projected that the events will foster substantial commercial activity, with business deals exceeding ₹3,000 Crores, technology exchanges, and memorandums of understanding anticipated. Special arrangements have also been organised to provide engineering students with hands-on experience using state-of-the-art testing equipment.





PTI







