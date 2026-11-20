



Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit from 20-22 November provides an opportunity for both countries to further reinforce their longstanding and friendly relationship while advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





During her stay in India, Petrova is scheduled to hold discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. She will also pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The visit follows growing high-level engagement between the two countries in recent months. Earlier in June, Jaishankar met Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova during his official visit to Bulgaria, where both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues for collaboration.





Following those discussions, Jaishankar stated: "Delighted to interact with FM Velislava Petrova-Chamova of Bulgaria this evening."





The External Affairs Minister noted that both countries reviewed India-Bulgaria ties comprehensively and examined opportunities arising from the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, alongside discussions on the Strategic & Defence Partnership and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework.





Talks also focused on expanding economic engagement and enhancing cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, defence, connectivity, mobility, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.





Highlighting the shared ambition to elevate ties, Jaishankar said: "India and Bulgaria are committed to transforming our longstanding friendship into a contemporary and forward-looking partnership."





During his visit to Sofia, Jaishankar also met prominent Bulgarian friends of India, holding discussions on further strengthening cooperation across economic, academic, cultural and mobility sectors.





Reflecting on those engagements, he remarked that he had "enjoyed meeting with notable Bulgarian friends of India in Sofia today", describing the discussions as "a useful exchange of ideas of how to deepen the economic, academic, cultural, mobility & people-to-people partnership between our two countries."





India and Bulgaria share warm and friendly relations built on decades of diplomatic engagement. While formal diplomatic ties were established in 1954, people-to-people and cultural connections between the two nations predate official relations. Historical accounts indicate contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th century AD.





The partnership has increasingly broadened in recent years, with growing interest in trade, investment, innovation, technology cooperation, education, mobility and cultural exchanges. Both sides continue to view stronger economic and strategic engagement as a key pillar of the evolving bilateral relationship.





The visit is expected to build momentum for deeper cooperation across traditional and emerging sectors while reinforcing a relationship that both countries describe as longstanding, friendly and forward-looking.





ANI







