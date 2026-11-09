



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the Festival of Lights across Canada and around the world, describing the occasion as a powerful symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.





In his message, Carney noted that communities throughout Canada were joining millions globally in celebrating Diwali, a festival marked by families and friends coming together to light diyas, share meals and honour traditions that have been passed down through generations.





Highlighting the significance of the festival, he said, “Today, communities across Canada join millions of people around the world to celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.”





Carney emphasised that Diwali is observed by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities and continues to serve as an occasion that promotes hope, generosity and compassion. He underlined the festival’s broader message of unity and mutual care, reflecting values that resonate across diverse communities.





“The festival of Diwali carries a message of shared hope; it reminds us that light is not only what we celebrate, but also what we create – through our acts of generosity, our devotion, and the care we give to one another,” he said.





The Canadian Prime Minister also stressed that the meaning of Diwali extends beyond religious observance, encouraging people to contribute positively to society through kindness, service and community spirit.





On behalf of the Canadian government, Carney conveyed his best wishes to those celebrating the festival, expressing hopes for happiness, peace and prosperity.





“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a very happy Diwali to all who celebrate it. May the Festival of Lights bring joy, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones,” he said.





In a separate Diwali message, Carney again acknowledged those gathering with their families and communities to light diyas, share festive meals and observe cherished traditions, wishing them a joyful and memorable celebration.





The Prime Minister’s remarks reflect Canada’s multicultural character, where Diwali is widely celebrated by diverse communities and recognised as an occasion that promotes inclusiveness, cultural heritage and shared values of hope, generosity and goodwill.





ANI







