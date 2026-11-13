



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Thursday visited the Command and Staff College and the Infantry School of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) in Arusha during his ongoing visit to Tanzania, with discussions focusing on continued assistance and training cooperation.





In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania said, "General NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, #CDS, # HQ_IDS India visited the Command and Staff College at Arusha.





CDS was received on arrival by a Guard of Honour."





In another post, the Indian mission said, "CDS interacted with Major General SJ Mnkande, Commandant of #CSC, Duluti. Discussions held included continued assistance towards smooth implementation of various projects.





CDS also inaugurated the modern Gymnasium, 08 Syndicate rooms and the sand model room constructed through Indian Government assistance as part of the visit."





During the visit, General Raja Subramani also visited the Infantry School of the TPDF at Arusha.





"During his ongoing visit to Tanzania, General NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff visited the Infantry School of the #TPDF at Arusha," the Indian High Commission in Tanzania said in a post on X.





Sharing details of his interaction at the institution, the Indian mission in a post on X said, "He interacted with Brig Gen NW Mwangosi, Commandant, Infantry School and exchanged views on training cooperation.





The CDS was also shown various facilities developed by the help of Govt. of India as part of the visit."





The developments come as Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani arrived in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday on a three-day official visit (November 10-12) to Tanzania to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and explore new avenues of military collaboration between the two countries.





General Raja Subramani was received at the Dar es Salaam International Airport by India's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, and the Defence Adviser.





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Tanzania said, “General NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff was received by the High Commissioner of India to United Republic of Tanzania H.E. Bishwadip Dey and the Defence Adviser on his arrival today at Dar es Salaam International Airport.”





“The CDS led delegation is on a three days official visit to Tanzania to reinforce the robust defence ties between the two countries and discuss opportunities for further collaboration,” the embassy added.





The visit follows the inaugural India-Tanzania Army-to-Army Staff Talks held in New Delhi from October 27 to 29, 2026.





The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building.





ANI







