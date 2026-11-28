



Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani has said Pakistan’s space capabilities are improving with Chinese assistance and that India must take these developments into account as part of its broader strategic and military planning, PTI reported.





Speaking at an interactive seminar in New Delhi on the theme of ‘Future of Warfare and India’s Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations’, the CDS said Pakistan’s growing capabilities in the space domain could have significant implications for future military operations, particularly in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), navigation and timing services.





His remarks came in response to a question regarding China’s successful launch of the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft, which carried three astronauts, including Pakistani national Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. Ali became the first foreign citizen to participate in China’s crewed space program, a milestone that coincides with celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.





Addressing the issue, General Raja Subramani said, “As far as your first question relating to Pakistan's space capability, yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help. And also SUPARCO, which is a Pakistan's organisation, is working to develop its own capability.”





SUPARCO, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, is Pakistan’s national space agency and has been expanding its activities through cooperation with China while simultaneously working to strengthen indigenous capabilities.





The CDS said India must also assume that Pakistan could receive support from Turkey in addition to China. He emphasised that capabilities available to China in areas such as ISR, positioning, navigation and timing could increasingly be accessible to Pakistan.





“Now, we also have to take it for granted that it will be helped by the Turkish too, and whatever capabilities are available with the Chinese in terms of ISR, positional navigation, timing, etc., will be available to the Pakistanis, so that we will have to factor in into our calculus. Their ISR will be better. But, for us, having factored in into our calculus, we will have to look at enhancing our capabilities,” he said.





The CDS stressed that while Pakistan’s access to advanced space-based services could improve its military effectiveness, India is simultaneously pursuing measures to strengthen its own space architecture and operational capabilities.





He highlighted the importance of the upcoming Space-Based Surveillance Phase-III (SBS-3) program, describing it as a major capability enhancer for the Indian armed forces. The ambitious initiative is intended to significantly improve India’s surveillance, reconnaissance and domain awareness capabilities across land, maritime and air theatres through a large constellation of military satellites.





“When Space-Based Surveillance Phase-III (SBS-3) comes in, it will enhance our capability to a great extent,” the CDS said.





He added that India is working to increase both satellite manufacturing and launch capacity, with growing participation from private industry and entrepreneurs as part of a broader effort to strengthen the national space ecosystem.





“Simultaneously, we are also working on methods to ensure that we are able to build, as also launch more satellites. We are also working with our private sector and entrepreneurs,” he said.





The interaction followed an address moderated by former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (Retd), who served as CDS during Operation Sindoor.





During his speech, General Raja Subramani underlined how rapidly evolving technologies are reshaping warfare and military planning. He cautioned that technological superiority can never be considered permanent, arguing that advantages gained today may be temporary unless backed by continuous innovation, adaptation and capability development.





He described technological superiority as “only transitory” and stressed the need for constant improvement to remain prepared for future conflicts.





The CDS also highlighted that successful multi-domain operations increasingly depend upon the integration of military and space architectures, resilient communications networks and the ability to connect assets across multiple operational domains.





He noted that space-based systems are becoming a critical enabler of future warfare, making surveillance, communications, navigation and information superiority central to military effectiveness.





India’s military modernisation efforts in the space domain are therefore being accelerated to ensure that emerging capabilities among regional competitors are matched by corresponding improvements in indigenous systems, satellite infrastructure and operational readiness.





PTI







