



Bangladesh and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening economic and infrastructure cooperation, marking a significant step in deepening investment ties between the two countries.





The agreement was signed on Thursday morning in Mongla, Bagerhat, in the presence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The MoU was concluded between Invest Bangladesh and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).





Saleh Ahmed, a member of Invest Bangladesh's Industrial Zone Division, signed on behalf of Bangladesh, while Li Chongyang, Chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, signed on behalf of the Chinese side.





The signing ceremony was also attended by Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh, and Dai Hegen, Chairman of CRCC.





Under the agreement, both sides will explore opportunities to expand investment and economic collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, transport, logistics, industry, energy, environmental initiatives and skills development.





Following the signing, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held discussions with the visiting Chinese delegation and underscored Bangladesh's commitment to attracting additional Chinese investment.





Highlighting the strategic importance of Mongla, the Prime Minister said the government would take steps to establish more industrial factories in the area. He also stressed the need for rapid infrastructure development between Mongla and the northern regions of the country, including measures to ensure adequate electricity and gas supplies to support economic growth.





The Prime Minister expressed special appreciation to the Chinese delegation for employing Bangladeshi workers in Chinese enterprises operating across the Middle East. Describing the occasion as an important and joyful day, he thanked Chinese investors for helping to build a stronger economic foundation for Bangladesh.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Mongla by helicopter at 9:50 am local time.





His visit also included plans to lay the foundation stone for two new container jetties and associated facilities under the Mongla Port Expansion and Modernisation Project, a key initiative designed to enhance the port's capacity and strengthen Bangladesh's trade and logistics network.





The MoU reflects Bangladesh's broader efforts to attract foreign direct investment, accelerate industrialisation and improve connectivity, while reinforcing China's role as one of the country's major economic and infrastructure partners.





ANI







