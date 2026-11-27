



China's military has stated that the situation along the India-China border remains generally stable, even as concerns persist over reported aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.





Speaking at a monthly press briefing, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi said that Beijing and New Delhi continue to maintain contact through both diplomatic and military mechanisms aimed at preserving stability in the frontier regions.





“At present, the situation in the border areas between China and India remains generally stable,” Chen said.





He added that both countries are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels, including General-level meetings, and are working to implement bilateral understandings designed to safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border.





“China and India are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels such as the General-level meetings and work together to deliver bilateral consensus to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two sides and safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said.





The remarks came in response to questions regarding recent high-level military discussions between the two sides. The talks reportedly focused on Chinese troop activity in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the strategically sensitive Upper Subansiri region. According to reports, the discussions between senior military commanders extended over several days.





The latest engagement follows earlier military-level contacts. In September, senior commanders from both armies held flag meetings in two separate sessions across the frontier in the Arunachal Pradesh sector as part of ongoing efforts to manage tensions and prevent escalation.





Chen also reiterated Beijing's longstanding position on Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as Zangnan and claims as part of what it describes as South Tibet.





“Zangnan region is China’s territory. China does not recognise so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” he said.





India has consistently rejected these claims, maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country. The state has remained a recurring source of diplomatic friction between the two Asian powers despite efforts to stabilise relations following years of border tensions.





Commenting separately on the recent India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Chen criticised Japan's evolving security posture, claiming that the country is accelerating remilitarisation and that “new-militarism” is increasing.





“The international community should be highly vigilant against this and take firm countermeasures,” he said.





His comments followed agreements between India and Japan to deepen defence cooperation across several strategic sectors. The two countries have committed to expanding collaboration in advanced missile technologies, maritime security and defence industry cooperation.





They are also exploring joint naval shipbuilding and design projects, while discussions have opened the possibility of Japanese Self-Defence Forces conducting live-fire training at Indian firing ranges for the first time.





The latest statements underline the complex regional security environment in Asia, where India continues to balance efforts to maintain border stability with China while simultaneously strengthening strategic and defence partnerships with like-minded countries, including Japan.





PTI







