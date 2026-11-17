PNS Zulfiquar (FFG-251) guided missile frigates, constructed by China's Hudong–Zhonghua





More than 85 per cent of Pakistan’s military hardware is of Chinese origin, with a smaller proportion sourced from Turkey, according to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, he said India remains fully aware of the capabilities available to Pakistan’s armed forces and closely monitors regional military developments.





“The fact that more than 85 per cent of the hardware Pakistan currently has in its armed forces is of Chinese origin, with some of Turkish origin but largely Chinese, is something we take note of. We are fully aware of the capabilities they possess,” the Navy Chief said.





Addressing concerns over potential strategic coordination between China and Pakistan, Admiral Swaminathan stressed that India does not assess maritime security through the traditional lens of one-front or two-front conflicts. Instead, the Indian Navy focuses on maintaining preparedness against all potential threats across the maritime domain.





He emphasised that India possesses plans and capabilities to counter underwater threats, including submarines that could be deployed by adversarial forces. “We have a robust plan to deal with the threats posed by those submarines, if indeed they pose a threat. We know how to tackle them,” he said.





The Navy Chief also highlighted Pakistan’s planned induction of eight Hangor-class submarines, a fleet based on China’s Type 039B Yuan-class design. He described the vessels as a significant enhancement of Pakistan Navy capabilities and noted that they would provide operational strengths the service has not previously possessed.





According to Admiral Swaminathan, the acquisition represents a major shift in Pakistan’s underwater warfare potential, making it essential for India to evaluate both the submarines’ capabilities and the challenges they could create in the wider maritime environment.





“There is absolutely no question about the fact that the eight submarines that the Pakistani Navy might get are a very, very formidable capability. And like you rightly said, it is a capability that the Pakistani Navy has not had before,” he stated.





He underscored the increasing importance of submarine warfare in the Indian Ocean Region, describing submarines as a critical component of modern naval strategy. India, he said, continues to expand and strengthen its own submarine fleet in response to evolving regional security dynamics.





“We've got a formidable submarine force, and, hopefully, we're getting a lot more of them. We are cognisant of the importance of submarines and submarine warfare, especially in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.





Admiral Swaminathan further noted that India’s extensive understanding of the region’s maritime geography, combined with its operational experience and surveillance capabilities, provides confidence in addressing emerging underwater threats.





“We are ready for that threat, and we are proliferating our own submarine force,” he said, adding that India would safeguard its national interests through a combination of submarines, surface combatants and naval aviation assets.





On broader strategic relations, the Navy Chief clarified that India does not view China and Pakistan as a single security entity. He explained that New Delhi maintains distinct relationships with both countries and that the armed forces follow the national policy framework established by the government.





“We have a relationship with Pakistan, and we have a relationship with China, at the national level. So, we don't have a view of our own in the Indian military. We just follow the national view,” he said.





India, he added, engages separately with both nations while maintaining close observation of their evolving military capabilities and activities.





Discussing China’s naval activity in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral Swaminathan pointed out that Beijing’s maritime presence is not a recent development. Chinese naval deployments have maintained an almost continuous presence in the region since late 2008, making such activity familiar to Indian maritime planners.





“China has been present in the Indian Ocean Region on an almost permanent basis since September or October 2008. China's presence in the Indian Ocean Region is not new to us,” he said.





He reiterated India’s longstanding support for freedom of navigation and the principle that international waters remain part of the global commons. While acknowledging China’s sovereign right to pursue its own policies, he said all nations are welcome in the region when operating for legitimate purposes and in accordance with international norms.





“We believe in freedom of navigation, and the sea belongs to the global commons. Anybody who comes here for legitimate business is welcome,” he added.





ANI







