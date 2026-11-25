



Three Chinese surveillance satellites reportedly maintained heightened monitoring of India’s western coastline, particularly Gujarat, throughout Operation Sindoor, according to findings released by Indian space surveillance and intelligence firm Digantara, as reported by The Print.





The report stated that the satellites, identified as Ningxia-14, Gaofen-11 and Yaogan-30, tracked activity across strategically significant military and commercial locations during the Indo-Pak conflict. Their focus extended beyond naval and air force installations in the Indian Ocean Region to critical civilian infrastructure, including Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery.





According to the findings, particular attention was directed towards the areas surrounding Bhuj, Naliya and Jamnagar. These locations hold considerable strategic importance due to their proximity to the Pakistan border and the Arabian Sea.





Bhuj is home to the Rudra Mata Air Force Station, one of India’s key air bases in the Kachchh region. Naliya hosts the Indian Air Force’s 49 Wing, a forward operating base positioned near both land and maritime approaches on the western frontier.





The location of Naliya enables rapid air-defence operations, surveillance missions and operational responses across a sensitive section of India’s western border. Its position also supports monitoring of maritime activity in the Arabian Sea.





The Digantara report noted that the Chinese satellites, particularly Yaogan-43 01G, possess advanced high-resolution imaging and electronic intelligence-gathering capabilities. These systems enable detailed observation of ground activity and infrastructure from orbit.





A notable finding was that the satellites altered their orbital parameters on 7 May 2025, the day Operation Sindoor commenced. The conflict continued for four days.





According to the report, these orbital adjustments increased observation opportunities over Indian military facilities, allowing the satellites to spend longer periods monitoring key installations during the operation.





The analysis further indicated that the satellites carried out frequent and unusual manoeuvres in the period leading up to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam. These movements reportedly enabled greater focus on the area before the incident occurred.





India’s western coastline remains one of the country’s most strategically important regions from a military perspective. The coastline falls under the jurisdiction of the Western Naval Command, headquartered in Mumbai, which forms a critical component of India’s maritime security architecture and power-projection capabilities in the western Indian Ocean.





Major naval hubs including Mumbai, Goa and Karwar support a broad range of operations involving surface warships, submarines, naval aviation assets and shipbuilding activities. The command is also responsible for safeguarding vital energy corridors and international trade routes in the Arabian Sea.





Beyond its military significance, the western coast serves as a major economic engine for the country. Stretching across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, the region hosts natural harbours, major commercial ports, energy infrastructure and extensive maritime resources.





Its ports handle substantial trade flows connecting India with West Asia, Africa and Europe, making the region an essential gateway for international commerce and energy imports.





The report highlights the growing role of space-based intelligence in modern conflicts, with surveillance satellites increasingly capable of tracking military deployments, strategic infrastructure and critical economic assets across vast geographical areas in near real time.





Agencies







