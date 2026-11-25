



The United States intelligence community is investigating an apparent cyberattack that affected systems used by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), according to reports citing officials familiar with the matter.





The intrusion reportedly targeted a platform used for open-source intelligence analysis rather than classified networks. While the full scale of the breach remains under investigation, officials have stated that no classified information was compromised.





An ODNI official said the incident had not disrupted any critical capabilities or affected classified systems. Authorities continue to assess the extent of unauthorised access and any potential exposure of sensitive information.





The affected system is understood to support the analysis of open-source intelligence, which draws on commercially available and publicly accessible information. Such material can include social media activity, satellite imagery, online databases and data acquired from commercial vendors. Although much of this information is publicly obtainable, intelligence agencies often derive sensitive insights by combining multiple datasets.





The incident comes at a time of heightened concern over the resilience of United States government technology infrastructure. It follows a separate outage that recently affected the National Security Agency's internal classified network for several days. Officials and businesses involved indicated that the disruption was not linked to a cyberattack.





Cybersecurity concerns have intensified as United States agencies work to address vulnerabilities that can be identified more rapidly through advances in artificial intelligence. Officials have stressed the importance of quickly patching weaknesses before they can be exploited by malicious actors.





According to reports, a hacker appears to have gained unauthorised access to at least one government system. However, investigators have not publicly identified the individual or group believed to be responsible, and attribution efforts remain ongoing.





The latest development also follows reports of a breach affecting the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Crime Information Center, a nationwide database used by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to exchange information relating to criminal suspects and investigations.





Speaking during a telephone interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge that incident, stating: "I will say that it's not good — I don't like that."





The FBI is continuing to investigate the reported breach, while intelligence and security officials seek to determine the origins, scope and potential impact of the latest intrusion affecting CIA and ODNI systems.





The incidents collectively underscore growing cybersecurity challenges confronting key United States national security and law enforcement institutions.