



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the future of energy security lies in clean energy, stressing that excessive dependence on fossil fuels will continue to disrupt the global economy.





Speaking at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he linked energy security directly with economic resilience and highlighted India's rapid progress in renewable energy deployment.





Referring to recent global shocks, including the pandemic and the West Asia crisis, Modi said these events had demonstrated how closely energy security and economic stability are connected. He noted that India's policy decisions and investments over the past decade helped shield the country from severe economic disruption.





“This global crisis has given a clear message to every country that energy security is directly connected to economic security. And we all know that the future of energy security lies in clean energy,” PM Modi said.





He warned that continued dependence on fossil fuels would leave economies vulnerable to supply disruptions and price volatility.





“If we continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels, then the global economy will continue to be disrupted. Because the stockpile of fossil fuels is limited in some regions, but the potential of renewable energy is unlimited. And every region, every country can take advantage of it,” he added.





Highlighting India's climate commitments, Modi said the country achieved its Paris Agreement target of sourcing half of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. Non-fossil sources now account for more than 50 per cent of India's installed power capacity.





India has reached nearly 300 gigawatts of non-fossil power capacity and remains on course towards its COP26 target of 500 gigawatts by 2030. The Prime Minister said the country intends to add another 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity over the next decade, underlining the scale of its energy transition.





Modi also highlighted the impact of flagship renewable initiatives. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024 with the aim of covering one crore households, more than 65 lakh homes have been connected within two years. According to the Prime Minister, participating households have seen electricity bills fall by around 76 per cent.





He further noted that more than 30 lakh farmers are benefiting from solar installations under the PM-KUSUM scheme, generating estimated annual savings of about ₹1 lakh per farmer. Solar systems installed in over 44,000 government buildings are also producing annual savings of roughly ₹700 crore.





India's clean energy ambitions extend beyond solar, wind, hydro and nuclear power. Modi said the country is pursuing a significant expansion of green hydrogen production through the National Green Hydrogen Mission.





“Our clean energy ecosystem is not limited to hydro, solar, wind and nuclear. India is moving ahead on a mission to make a big leap in the field of green hydrogen. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the goal is to produce 50 lakh tons of green hydrogen by the end of this decade,” he said.





To strengthen renewable power integration, the Prime Minister pointed to India's single-frequency national grid and dedicated green energy corridors. He also highlighted a recent government decision to invest ₹2 lakh crore in supporting transmission infrastructure and renewable energy connectivity.





India has also expanded domestic manufacturing capabilities significantly. Solar module manufacturing capacity has increased from just 2 gigawatts a decade ago to more than 200 gigawatts, while solar cell manufacturing capacity has reached 40 gigawatts, supporting the country's push for greater self-reliance in clean energy technologies.





The Prime Minister said the renewable energy sector has attracted more than ₹15 lakh crore, equivalent to approximately $164 billion, in investment during the past decade. Since the ReInvest summit in 2024, investments worth around ₹6 lakh crore, or more than $63 billion, have been recorded within just two years.





“Over the past decade, the renewable energy sector has seen over ₹15 lakh crore, or $164 billion, in investment. Since the ReInvest summit of the year 2024, in just two years, we have seen investments of around ₹6 lakh crore, or over $63 billion. And estimates suggest that by the end of this decade, there will be over ₹20 lakh crore, or about $220 billion, in investment opportunities in this sector,” PM Modi said.





The summit took place alongside the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance and the 4th International Green Hydrogen Conference. Reaffirming India's commitment to supporting developing nations, Modi reiterated the country's proposal for a $200 million Africa Solar Facility aimed at expanding access to solar technology and financing across emerging economies.





The remarks reflect India's broader strategy of combining energy security, economic growth and climate goals through a large-scale expansion of renewable power, clean technology manufacturing and green hydrogen production.





Agencies







