



Indian-American Congressman-elect Dr Amish Shah has said that combating anti-India hate in the United States and restoring Congress's authority over tariffs will be among his foremost priorities when he takes office on 3 January.





Speaking on the sidelines of a Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) press conference, Shah said members of the Indian-American community had expressed strong concerns about growing anti-India sentiment as well as the economic impact of tariffs on Indian entrepreneurs and businesses operating in the United States.





According to Shah, the Indian-American community made it clear that tariffs were creating difficulties for business owners and entrepreneurs. He stated, "One of the top priorities that the Indian American community told me about, besides stopping Indian hate, is that they also talked clearly about how the tariffs were hurting our Indian entrepreneurs and the Indian business community."





The Arizona Congressman-elect argued that Congress should reclaim greater control over trade measures, rather than leaving tariff decisions primarily in the hands of the White House. He said reversing these tariffs and reasserting congressional authority would be a major objective when lawmakers convene in the new session.





"Rolling back those tariffs, reasserting Congress's authority over tariffs, and taking it away from the White House will be a top priority as well. We want to help all the small businesses, including all the ones in my district," Shah said.





He further contended that tariffs were driving up prices for everyday goods, placing additional financial pressure on American consumers. Stressing the need for legislative action, he remarked, "You cannot have these basic things cost more for the American people out there because of these tariffs. We are going to be the ones who have to stop that."





Shah also highlighted his intention to strengthen engagement with India-related issues in Congress. He confirmed plans to join the bipartisan India Caucus and referenced Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi among lawmakers expected to play a role when the new Congress begins its work.





Beyond issues affecting the Indian-American community, Shah outlined a broader domestic agenda centred on reducing living costs, strengthening the economy, improving healthcare affordability and expanding access to coverage. He also pointed to concerns over water security in his district and pledged to address what he described as corruption that has contributed to economic hardship in recent years.





"The American people made it very clear that they want us to focus on costs, the economy, health care and bringing down those premiums and covering everybody. People of my district sent me here because we are also worried about our water supply. All of those are our top priorities here, as well as tackling the corruption we have seen over the last couple of years that has caused economic hardship," Shah said.





Reaffirming his commitment to voter concerns, he added, "We have not forgotten the clear message that was sent, and that is going to be what we are going to do on day one, January 3rd."





A Democrat, Shah defeated Republican Jay Feely in Arizona's 1st Congressional District during the 2026 midterm elections. His victory makes him the first South Asian American to represent Arizona in the US Congress.





With an estimated 99 per cent of votes counted, Shah secured 52.4 per cent of the vote compared with Feely's 45.4 per cent, underlining a significant milestone for both Arizona and the growing Indian-American political community in the United States.





ANI







