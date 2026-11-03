



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has achieved a landmark milestone by completing 12 consecutive months without suffering a single operational fatality, marking the first time such a feat has been recorded in nearly five decades.





According to CRPF Director General GP Singh, the last operational fatality in the force occurred on 30 October 2025. The previous occasion on which the force recorded a comparable fatality-free period ended in January 1979, making this achievement the first of its kind in 47 years.





Describing the development as a significant moment in the organisation's history, Singh said the accomplishment was made possible through the induction of the latest and contemporary hardware, improved training standards, meticulous strategic planning, and a strong emphasis on post-incident response mechanisms.





He highlighted that rapid evacuation of injured personnel to secondary and tertiary medical facilities has played a crucial role in improving survival rates and ensuring that wounded personnel receive timely specialist treatment.





"A significant milestone in the history of CRPF - 12 consecutive months have passed without any operational fatality in the force, the last operational fatality being on Oct 30th 2025. This has happened after 47 years (last such period ended in January 1979). Provision of latest & contemporary hardware, better training & strategic planning along with focus on post-incident response including high speed evacuation of injured personnel to secondary and tertiary medical facilities has contributed immensely in achieving this milestone. It's specially significant since this has happened while we continue to be deployed and engage intensely in all the major operational theatres achieving significant breakthrough results," Singh said.





The achievement is particularly noteworthy because the CRPF has remained heavily engaged across some of India's most challenging operational environments. The force continues to undertake anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, counter-insurgency duties in the North-East, and internal security responsibilities across multiple regions.





With a strength of around 3,25,000 personnel, the CRPF is India's largest Central Armed Police Force and serves as a key pillar of the country's internal security architecture. Despite sustaining intensive deployments and participating in major operations, the force has managed to avoid a single operational death over the past year.





Recent years have also witnessed a significant decline in Left-Wing Extremist violence, traditionally one of the most dangerous operational theatres for CRPF personnel. Alongside enhanced protective equipment, improved operational planning and faster medical intervention, this evolving security environment has contributed to the force's unprecedented safety record.





The milestone represents one of the most significant personnel-protection achievements in the modern history of the CRPF and underscores the impact of modernisation, training and operational reforms undertaken across the force.





Agencies







