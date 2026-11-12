



Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI), part of the 125-year-old Murugappa Group, has achieved NATO STANAG 4569 Level 4 qualification for its fully integrated ceramic-based armour solution designed for military vehicles. The milestone reinforces the company’s position within India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and broadens its portfolio of internationally qualified ballistic protection technologies.





The qualification has been achieved through CUMI’s end-to-end manufacturing capability, which spans advanced ceramic material development, processing, engineering and the production of ready-to-install composite armour panels. This vertically integrated approach enables the company to maintain quality control across the entire production chain.





STANAG 4569 is an internationally recognised standard that establishes protection levels for armoured military vehicles against ballistic threats and explosive hazards. Achieving Level 4 qualification confirms that CUMI’s ceramic armour solution can withstand high-velocity projectile impacts and fragmentation threats while retaining the weight efficiencies essential for vehicle mobility and operational effectiveness.





The development is particularly significant for India’s ongoing military modernisation efforts. It supports the protection requirements of the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and indigenous armoured vehicle platforms, while also strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on imported armour protection systems.





CUMI is among a limited number of Indian companies to have secured both STANAG 4569 Level 3 and Level 4 qualifications for improvised explosive device (IED) side-blast protection in armoured vehicles and tanks. Its ceramic composite armour panels for armoured personnel carriers and tanks have already achieved STANAG 4569 Levels 2, 3 and 4 certifications.





With the latest certification, the company’s portfolio now includes ten Indian and international qualifications covering armour ceramics and composite protection systems for both personal protective equipment and military vehicle applications.





The company’s protection technologies have undergone extensive evaluation at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) and IABG in Germany. CUMI is also progressing efforts to qualify its advanced ceramic composite panels for STANAG 4569 under-belly blast protection, which would further expand its military vehicle protection capabilities.





A key component of the company’s armour portfolio is its patented Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide (RBSiC) and Zirconia Toughened Alumina (ZTA) composite technology. These materials are used in protection systems ranging from bulletproof jackets, helmets, neck collars and groin protectors to armoured personnel carriers and main battle tanks.





Its personal armour ceramics comply with NIJ III, NIJ IV and BIS Levels 5 and 6 protection standards, while also offering multi-hit protection capabilities. For vehicle applications, its armour panels meet STANAG 4569 Levels 2, 3 and 4 requirements, while its IED side-blast protection systems are qualified to Levels 3 and 4.





“Testing and qualification is one of the most critical stages in defence production. Our work directly impacts the lives of soldiers, which is why the qualification criteria are extremely stringent. Even a small deviation can lead to disqualification and months of delay,” said Subbu Venkatachalam, Head – Defence & Aerospace, CUMI.





Highlighting the broader significance of advanced material certification, Dr S. Christopher, former Secretary Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, said, “The greatest challenges for Indian defence have been the procurement and processing of advanced materials, along with testing & validation. Having the qualifications and certifications for materials and components in advance will give a much-needed shot-in-the-arm to OEMs for accelerated indigenous manufacturing and innovation, as per the most advanced Indian and global benchmarks.”





To support growing demand, CUMI commissioned dedicated facilities during FY2025-26 to expand production of advanced ceramic components for aerospace and defence applications. Backed by more than seven decades of expertise in materials science, the company aims to strengthen India’s domestic supply chain for advanced ballistic protection materials and support the wider adoption of indigenous armour technologies across future defence acquisition and development efforts.





The achievement comes at a time when lightweight, high-performance armour solutions are becoming increasingly important for modern military platforms. Advanced ceramic composites are valued for delivering high levels of ballistic protection at lower weights than traditional steel systems, enabling improved mobility, fuel efficiency and payload capacity without compromising survivability.





Agencies







