



India is making steady progress towards developing a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, according to Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra, who expressed confidence that the country is well advanced in work on the next-generation combat platform.





Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Mishra said India was already ahead in several aspects of sixth-generation fighter development, although he declined to provide a specific timeline for the aircraft's induction into service.





He nevertheless suggested that major progress could become evident by around 2030, stating: “So, by 2030, there will be a lot of people who talk like this; that's why I don't come out in public, but we will be giving a 6th-generation fighter plane to the country pretty soon. I can't tell when, but we are very well ahead in that area.”





Mishra highlighted the complexity of advanced fighter aircraft technologies and noted that his company is closely examining critical systems, including pilot ejection mechanisms. He said: “Fighter planes have an ejection seat.





There is only one company in the entire world that manufactures it, which is responsible for ensuring how a pilot ejects from the aircraft. We are now studying this technology from every possible angle.”





According to Mishra, the broader objective is to develop as many key technologies as possible within India, strengthening indigenous aerospace capabilities and reducing long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.





At the same time, he acknowledged that certain specialised materials and components are not currently available domestically and would need to be sourced internationally while India continues building its technological base.





He also pointed to rapid developments across the aerospace sector, particularly in areas such as jet engines, ramjet propulsion systems and other emerging technologies. “There are definitely materials, for example, that are not there in India; we will be buying it from other people. And as you're talking about that things are changing, even in jet engine things are changing, ramjet things are changing, there are a lot of things which are coming into the picture. So we are catching up,” he said.





The remarks come amid growing interest in sixth-generation combat aircraft worldwide. These future platforms are expected to feature advanced stealth characteristics, artificial intelligence-enabled mission systems, highly integrated sensors, enhanced networking capabilities and the ability to operate alongside unmanned aircraft.





Globally, several major powers are pursuing next-generation fighter projects, including the United States’ Next Generation Air Dominance initiative and the Global Combat Air Program being developed jointly by the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan.





Against this backdrop, Mishra’s comments underline the increasing role of India’s private sector in advancing cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies.





While Raphe mPhibr has not publicly disclosed detailed specifications or a complete development roadmap for its proposed sixth-generation fighter aircraft, the company remains confident that India is moving rapidly towards acquiring capabilities associated with the next era of aerial warfare.





ANI







