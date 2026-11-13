



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called on the Indian Air Force (IAF) to further strengthen both its offensive and defensive capabilities, stressing that technological superiority, intelligence-led preparedness and the ability to surprise an adversary will be decisive factors in future conflicts.





Addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi, Singh said the evolving nature of warfare demands heightened vigilance and the ability to identify threats before they emerge.





He underlined the importance of integrating intelligence, surveillance and operational systems to ensure that potential dangers are detected early and neutralised effectively.





The Defence Minister emphasised that modern military success will depend not only on the size of an air fleet but increasingly on technological sophistication, rapid decision-making and precise operational preparation. According to Singh, ensuring that adversaries have little time to react while preventing Indian forces from being caught unprepared will remain central to maintaining combat readiness.





He noted that the character of warfare is undergoing a significant transformation, with electronic, cyber and space domains becoming as important as traditional air operations. The rise of network-centric warfare, advanced sensors, autonomous systems and digital battle management tools is reshaping military planning across the world.





Referring to ongoing conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Singh observed that drones, precision missiles and advanced air defence systems are increasingly defining the battlefield. He said modern engagements are moving towards non-contact warfare, where operations can be conducted at extended ranges far beyond conventional front lines.





Highlighting emerging threats, he urged the IAF to prepare extensively for challenges posed by kamikaze drones, intelligence-gathering platforms and hostile unmanned systems. He called for the development of dedicated doctrines, operational frameworks and force structures tailored to electronic warfare, cyber operations and space-based conflict scenarios.





Singh also praised the IAF for its conduct during and after Operation Sindoor, commending air warriors for displaying professionalism, restraint and sound judgement. He noted that valuable operational lessons from the campaign are already influencing the Service’s evolving tactics, procedures and capability development plans, particularly in the fields of drones and air defence.





The Defence Minister stressed that the coordinated contribution of all three Services during Operation Sindoor demonstrated the importance of jointness and integration. He urged the armed forces to continue deepening inter-Service cooperation in planning, training and operational execution to maximise combat effectiveness.





He further encouraged the IAF to expand training in emerging and disruptive technologies. Singh said the technical aptitude and innovative thinking of younger personnel should be fully utilised to strengthen decision-making processes, improve efficiency and accelerate organisational transformation.





On the Government’s decision to introduce a Second Tour of Duty for Agniveers, he stated that the measure was implemented after considering feedback from the armed forces. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to incorporating military recommendations into defence policy and personnel management reforms.





As part of the conference proceedings, Singh launched a series of artificial intelligence applications developed internally by the IAF’s AI Centre of Excellence under the Unit for Digitisation, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Application Networking (UDAAN).





These applications have been deployed on the IAF’s secure digital network and are intended to automate and accelerate a wide range of functions spanning operational planning, administration and aerospace safety. The initiative represents another step in the Service’s broader digital modernisation effort and its drive towards greater efficiency through advanced technologies.





The Air Force Commanders’ Conference, themed ‘The Year of Empowerment: Maximising Efficiency Through Decentralisation’, serves as a key forum for the IAF’s senior leadership to examine operational, maintenance and administrative priorities while shaping the future direction of the Service.





The inaugural session was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, senior defence officials, Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief, Principal Staff Officers and Director Generals of the IAF.





ANI







