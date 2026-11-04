

Democrats have secured control of the US Congress after gaining five Senate seats in the 2026 midterm elections and winning more than half a dozen additional House districts, delivering a significant political setback to President Donald Trump.

The results were widely viewed as a rejection of the President’s second-term agenda, after he encouraged voters to treat the elections as though he himself were on the ballot.

The midterms effectively became a national judgement on Trump’s presidency, with voter frustration centred on rising living costs, tariff policies and the US conflict with Iran, which has contributed to higher fuel prices.





Republicans were also weighed down by the President’s persistently weak approval ratings. According to the AP Voter Poll, many Americans blamed the administration for elevated household costs and favoured stronger congressional oversight of the White House.





By controlling both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Democrats now hold greater influence over legislation, investigations and federal spending decisions. Nevertheless, Congress does not automatically dictate American foreign policy. Trump retains substantial executive authority, including the power to veto legislation, meaning any major policy changes would still require political negotiation and procedural support.





For India, the outcome carries important implications because decisions taken in Washington can directly affect exports, skilled Indian workers in the United States and broader India-US strategic cooperation.





A Democratic-controlled Congress is likely to encourage more debate on tariffs, healthcare costs, economic pressures and limits on presidential war powers. Whether such initiatives become law will depend on the party’s margins in Congress, Senate rules and Trump’s willingness to cooperate or veto proposals.





Trade remains one of the most closely watched areas for New Delhi. The United States is among India’s most important export destinations, meaning changes in tariff policies can significantly affect Indian businesses.





In February, both countries announced a framework for an interim trade arrangement under which Washington proposed an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian-origin goods. Subsequently, the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on global trading partners, reducing tariff levels to a baseline of 10 per cent.





Even so, a comprehensive India-US trade agreement has yet to be finalised. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that negotiations are nearing completion, although substantial differences remain. Analysts believe greater congressional scrutiny could lead to more discussion around trade policy, but Trump’s continued use of executive powers means uncertainty is likely to persist.





The election result could also affect Indian professionals working in America, particularly those reliant on the H-1B visa programme. While congressional control alone would not immediately alter visa regulations, Democrats are expected to scrutinise immigration policies more closely and could slow or challenge some Republican-backed proposals.





However, the result does not automatically reverse existing presidential measures, including the recently announced $1,00,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.





India will also be watching how congressional dynamics influence broader bilateral ties. Although Democrats now possess stronger leverage within Congress, their ability to reshape foreign policy remains constrained by Trump’s veto authority, Senate procedural hurdles and the shared responsibility both parties carry for managing the economy.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently argued that even under a Democratic-controlled House, there would be “very little” lawmakers could do to block the President’s wider agenda.





As a result, while the Democratic victory introduces a new layer of oversight and political pressure in Washington, it does not guarantee a dramatic shift in US policy towards India. Instead, it creates a more complex political environment in which trade negotiations, immigration policy and strategic cooperation will continue to evolve under the combined influence of Congress and the White House.





Agencies







