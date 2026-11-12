



A new ramjet-powered, air-launched supersonic missile under development by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) could significantly enhance the strike capacity of the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fleet.





Unlike the BrahMos-A, which weighs around 2.5 tons and is typically carried as a single weapon by the aircraft, the new missile is understood to be considerably lighter, potentially allowing multiple weapons to be carried on a single sortie.





The programme has now progressed beyond the design phase and entered the hardware development stage. Steel test articles are currently being manufactured to validate the missile's physical integration and carriage characteristics on both an aircraft launcher and the aircraft itself.





Available indications suggest that the weapon is based on, or heavily influenced by, DRDL's STAR (Supersonic TARget) system. Originally developed as a high-speed target missile, STAR was designed around an indigenous liquid-fuel ramjet engine and has served as a technology demonstrator for advanced supersonic flight.





The Su-30MKI is understood to be the intended launch platform. If successfully developed into an operational strike weapon, the missile could provide the aircraft with a complementary capability alongside BrahMos-A, enabling a greater number of precision strikes during a mission while reducing dependence on heavier stand-off weapons.





STAR was initially conceived as a realistic supersonic target drone and dummy missile capable of replicating hostile anti-ship and cruise missile threats. The system was created to support the testing and validation of Indian air-defence networks, including Akash, QRSAM, MR-SAM and Kusha.





Its indigenous liquid-fuel ramjet propulsion allows the target to reproduce the speed, flight profiles and engagement challenges associated with modern supersonic threats. The system was specifically developed to provide a more realistic testing environment for radars, missile interceptors and tracking systems.





Recent progress in the STAR effort has included flight testing, avionics qualification, launcher validation and successful demonstrations of ramjet operation. These developments have further strengthened confidence in India's indigenous ramjet technology base and opened the possibility of adapting the underlying design into operational combat systems.





The emergence of a lighter STAR-derived strike missile reflects a broader effort to expand India's portfolio of indigenous supersonic weapons.





Such a capability could complement heavier missiles like BrahMos by providing a more affordable and numerically larger strike option for saturation attacks, maritime missions and stand-off engagements.





If the project advances as expected, it could give the Su-30MKI a meaningful increase in offensive flexibility, allowing the fighter to carry several supersonic weapons rather than relying on a single heavy missile, thereby enhancing sortie effectiveness and overall combat persistence.





Agencies







