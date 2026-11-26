



The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) has issued a tender estimated at approximately ₹2 crore for the design and development of an advanced lightweight composite shell intended for heavyweight torpedoes.





The project, identified as the development of "Composite Shell 4", calls for one complete design and development effort along with the manufacture of two physical shell units. The programme forms part of NSTL's continuing work to improve underwater weapon performance through advanced materials technology.





The new composite shell is designed to address two critical operational requirements. The first is the reduction of structure-borne noise, which can improve stealth characteristics during underwater operations. The second is maintaining structural integrity while operating under extreme hydrostatic pressure at depths of up to 600 metres.





The initiative builds upon earlier NSTL research into Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) structures for torpedoes. Previous studies demonstrated that composite materials could deliver significant weight savings compared with conventional aluminium alloy structures while also reducing acoustic signatures.





NSTL's earlier CFRP shell developments were engineered to withstand shock, vibration and external hydrostatic pressure equivalent to operating at 600 metres below the sea surface. These trials highlighted the potential of composite structures to meet demanding naval requirements without compromising strength or survivability.





The laboratory's prior work incorporated high-strength carbon fibre materials and specialised manufacturing techniques, including filament winding processes optimised through advanced engineering analysis. Such technologies enabled the production of lightweight yet extremely robust underwater structures.





Beyond torpedo body sections, NSTL has also explored composite battery-shell assemblies featuring composite structures integrated with metallic components. The latest tender indicates that the laboratory continues to refine and expand its expertise in composite underwater weapon technologies.





The tender documents indicate a project completion period of approximately 300 days. Bidders are required to undertake both the design activity and the fabrication of prototype shells, suggesting that the programme remains focused on technology maturation and validation rather than immediate serial production.





The effort aligns with broader Indian naval modernisation objectives aimed at enhancing indigenous underwater warfare capabilities. Advanced composite structures can contribute to improved endurance, reduced weight, lower detectability and greater design flexibility in future heavyweight torpedo systems.





Although the tender does not explicitly identify the torpedo platform that will utilise the new shell, the requirement highlights NSTL's continued emphasis on developing next-generation materials and manufacturing capabilities for sophisticated underwater weapons operated by the Indian Navy.





Agencies







