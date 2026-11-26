



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.





Marking the 18th anniversary of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in India's history, Jaishankar also honoured the security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the nation during the siege.





In a message posted on X, he stated: "Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism."





This year marks 18 years since the coordinated terror attacks carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who targeted Mumbai on 26 November 2008. The attackers infiltrated the city by sea before launching a series of assaults that paralysed India's financial capital and captured global attention.





The attacks continued for nearly four days, resulting in the deaths of 166 people and injuries to more than 300 others. Victims included Indian citizens as well as foreign nationals, making the tragedy one of the most significant international terror incidents of its time.





The terrorists deliberately selected high-profile locations that were frequently visited by residents, business travellers and overseas visitors. Among the sites targeted were the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe and the vicinity of Metro Cinema.





The scale, coordination and duration of the attacks exposed serious security challenges and prompted major reforms in India's counter-terrorism architecture, coastal surveillance systems and emergency response mechanisms in the years that followed.





The legacy of the attacks remains deeply etched in the national memory. Physical reminders of the tragedy, including preserved bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, continue to stand as symbols of resilience and remembrance.





The courage displayed by security personnel is also remembered each year. Particular tribute is paid to Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who lost his life while helping capture Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist involved in the attacks who was taken alive.





Of the 10 terrorists, nine were killed during security operations, while Kasab was arrested and subsequently prosecuted. In May 2010, he was sentenced to death by an Indian court. He was later executed in a high-security prison in Pune in November 2012.





Nearly two decades later, the 26/11 attacks continue to serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of terrorism and the importance of sustained international cooperation, intelligence-sharing and vigilance against terrorist threats. India's position remains firm in advocating accountability for those involved in planning, supporting and executing acts of terror.





ANI







