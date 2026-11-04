



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, where he highlighted the transformative impact of India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) model and underscored the importance of free trade agreements in strengthening global economic resilience.





Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, Jaishankar emphasised how digital public infrastructure has become a powerful tool for good governance, financial responsibility and wider economic participation.





He noted that India’s experience demonstrates how technology can expand opportunities for citizens while helping to democratise economies through greater access to services and financial inclusion.





In remarks shared on X, Jaishankar said: “Honoured to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratize our economies by expanding opportunities.





The Indian example is instructive. Also spoke about India’s recent FTAs and other negotiations underway in that regard. Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains.”





The minister also highlighted India’s recent free trade agreements and ongoing trade negotiations, stressing that such arrangements play an important role in creating predictable trading environments and strengthening resilient supply chains. His comments reflected New Delhi’s broader push to expand economic partnerships and improve market access through mutually beneficial trade frameworks.





Jaishankar arrived in Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the summit and was received at the airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes.





In a separate social media post, he said: “Delighted to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for #CHOGM2026. Touched by the gesture of FM Everly Chet Greene and Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes, receiving me at the airport. Look forward to engagements here.”





CHOGM 2026 was held in St John’s from 1 to 4 November under the theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”. The summit brought together leaders and representatives from Commonwealth member states to discuss shared priorities including economic growth, investment, trade, climate action, sustainable development and international cooperation.





Ahead of the leaders’ summit, Secretary (West) Sibi George addressed the Pre-CHOGM Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting. He stressed the need for the Commonwealth to focus on practical, people-centred outcomes, including democratising technology for development, strengthening climate action and disaster resilience, and advancing reformed multilateralism in support of the organisation’s collective interests and values.





India’s emphasis on digital public infrastructure aligns with its growing international outreach around technology-enabled governance systems. Over recent years, platforms supporting digital identity, payments and public service delivery have become central to India’s efforts to promote financial inclusion, improve service accessibility and drive inclusive economic growth, with several countries exploring similar models through cooperation with New Delhi.





Jaishankar’s participation in CHOGM followed a high-level diplomatic visit to the United States, where he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta on 30 and 31 October. During the visit, he also took part in a QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and conducted bilateral discussions with international counterparts, underscoring India’s continued engagement across major multilateral and strategic forums.





The Antigua and Barbuda visit highlighted India’s parallel focus on digital innovation, economic connectivity and international cooperation, positioning these priorities as key contributors to sustainable growth and development across the Commonwealth.





ANI







