



Egypt and India are aiming to increase their bilateral trade to $12 billion within the next five years, while also expanding Indian industrial investment in the North African country, according to Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty.





Speaking during the visit of India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, and a delegation of Indian business leaders, Abdelatty said the growing economic partnership reflects the strategic vision shared by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He highlighted the long-standing historical relationship between the two countries and said both governments are seeking to use that foundation to strengthen future trade and investment cooperation.





“We have a long-standing historical relationship between the two great nations. We want to use it as a solid foundation to look to the future to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two great nations,” Abdelatty told reporters.





The Egyptian minister described Goyal’s visit as highly significant, noting that the Indian minister held discussions with several key Egyptian counterparts, including ministers responsible for industry, planning, investment, trade and foreign trade.





“The visit by the Minister of Trade and Industry of India is of great importance for us. He met with our ministers of industry, planning, investment and trade and foreign trade,” he said.





Abdelatty said the extensive ministerial engagement demonstrates the strength of bilateral relations and underlines both countries’ commitment to implementing the guidance of President El-Sisi and Prime Minister Modi.





“I believe that this is a testament to the strong relationship, and we are implementing the guidance and instructions from President Sisi and Prime Minister Modi to further enhance our cooperation,” he stated.





He emphasised that Cairo and New Delhi are working towards the ambitious target of increasing total bilateral trade to $12 billion within five years while simultaneously encouraging greater Indian investment in Egypt.





“We hope to reach the target of $12 billion of the total trade between the two countries within the coming five years. We need to expand Indian investment in Egypt,” Abdelatty said.





While praising the presence of Indian companies already operating in Egypt, he stressed that substantial opportunities remain available across multiple sectors and industries.





“We are commending the presence of Indian companies here, but there is room to do more, and I believe that the visit by the Minister with the accompanying business delegation will be a milestone in further enhancing, deepening, and strengthening our trade and investment cooperation,” he said.





Abdelatty also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to developing a mutually beneficial partnership with India across a broad range of areas. He said both governments are working closely to translate the vision of their leaders into practical outcomes and deepen cooperation on the basis of a win-win approach.





“We are, as governmental entities in India and in Egypt, working very hard in order to implement the vision of the two leaders to enhance our cooperation in all areas, in all fields in light of this long-standing historical relationship and based on win-win situation.”





The latest discussions come as India and Egypt continue to strengthen economic, commercial and strategic ties, with both countries seeking to unlock new investment opportunities, diversify trade flows and build on a relationship that has expanded steadily in recent years.





ANI







