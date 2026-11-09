



French President Emmanuel Macron has extended Diwali greetings to Indians in India, France and across the world, expressing hope that the festival's message would continue to inspire unity, peace and hope.





In a message shared on Instagram, Macron conveyed his wishes to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights and highlighted the enduring values associated with the occasion.





"Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!" Macron wrote.





The French President also shared his message in Hindi, offering heartfelt greetings to people celebrating the festival. In the Hindi message, he reiterated his hope that Diwali's light would inspire people to uphold the principles of unity, peace and hope.





Adding a cultural touch to the post, Macron used the instrumental version of A.R. Rahman's acclaimed song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire as the background music.





Macron's message reflects the growing cultural links between France and the global Indian community, as well as the increasing international recognition of Diwali as one of the world's most widely celebrated festivals.





Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended Deepavali greetings to communities observing the festival around the world.





Albanese described Deepavali as a celebration of the victory of light and said the occasion brings people together across religious and cultural boundaries.





"I send my best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, the great celebration of the victory of light," he said.





Highlighting the festival's broader significance, the Australian Prime Minister noted that Deepavali is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities. He said the festival represents an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, generosity and new beginnings.





Albanese stressed that the values associated with Deepavali transcend religious and cultural differences, carrying a message of compassion, understanding, love and unity.





"With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message and an invitation that is as welcome now as it has ever been," he said.





The Australian leader also pointed to the growing place of Deepavali within Australia's multicultural identity and acknowledged the contributions made by the Indian diaspora and other communities that celebrate the festival.





"We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Deepavali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birth right of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country," Albanese said.





He described those contributions as a gift to all Australians and expressed hope that the celebrations would encourage people to work towards a brighter future.





Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities worldwide. Marked by the lighting of Diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, the festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.





It is increasingly recognised by leaders across the world as an occasion that promotes hope, renewal, inclusivity and social harmony.





ANI







