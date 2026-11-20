



Enlivening Technologies has emerged as the L-1 (Lowest Bidder) for a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contract involving the generation of a Digital Mock-up for the Experimental High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) project.





The company submitted the lowest bid of ₹3,20,00,000 (Rupees Three Crore Twenty Lakh only) for the assignment, securing a role in one of India's important indigenous long-endurance unmanned aviation initiatives.





The project relates to DRDO's Experimental HALE UAV, a remotely piloted aircraft system being developed to deliver Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Reconnaissance and Targeting (ISTAR) capabilities for the armed forces.





Information available from DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) indicates that feasibility studies for the HALE platform have already been completed jointly with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in accordance with user requirements.





The platform is designed as a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft capable of undertaking extended surveillance and reconnaissance missions over vast operational areas.





According to the project's published specifications, the HALE UAV is expected to be powered by a 940 HP turboprop engine and possess a range of approximately 1,000 km.





The aircraft is designed with a maximum all-up weight ranging between 4,200 kg and 5,200 kg, while carrying payloads of up to 2,000 kg.





Performance targets include a maximum speed of around 390 kmph, operational altitudes exceeding 35,000 feet and an endurance of more than 25 hours.





The platform is also intended to support integrated network-centric operations, enabling it to function effectively within modern military command, control and surveillance architectures.





The Digital Mock-up contract awarded to Enlivening Technologies represents an important step in the aircraft's development cycle. Digital mock-ups are extensively used in aerospace programs to create detailed virtual representations of an aircraft, allowing engineers to assess configuration layouts, subsystem integration, maintainability and design optimisation before physical prototypes are produced.





The contract further highlights the growing participation of private-sector companies in India's indigenous aerospace and defence ecosystem, with specialised engineering firms increasingly contributing to advanced design and development activities for next-generation military platforms.





With its successful L-1 bid, Enlivening Technologies is set to support a critical design phase of the Experimental HALE UAV program as DRDO advances efforts to develop a domestically designed high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft capable of delivering persistent ISTAR capabilities for future operational requirements.





Agencies







