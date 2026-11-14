



India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has strongly criticised the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) over its remarks concerning jailed activist Sharjeel Imam, stating that the commission has “no locus standi” to pass judgement on the constitutional rights of Indian citizens.





In a sharply worded response posted on X, Kwatra rejected USCIRF’s characterisation of Imam’s case and accused the commission of repeatedly offering partisan and poorly informed assessments of India’s record on religious freedom and equal rights.





“USCRIF has no locus standi to sit in judgment over the constitutional rights of Indian citizens. Its habitual partisan, ill-informed, and jaundiced assessments cannot diminish India’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom and equal rights for all faiths,” Kwatra said.





He further asserted that India’s democratic and constitutional framework remained resilient in the face of what he described as agenda-driven narratives promoted by the commission.





“India flourishes defying the agenda-driven partisan narratives of the USCIRF. Taking the same liberty that USCIRF so readily assumes, a word of advice: introspect on your own prejudices and stop lecturing others,” he added.





The ambassador’s remarks followed a social media post by USCIRF highlighting Sharjeel Imam and describing him as “a Muslim man detained in India for his religious freedom advocacy”.





The commission’s portrayal suggested that Imam’s detention was connected to his advocacy for religious freedom, a characterisation that prompted a firm rebuttal from the Indian envoy.





Imam, a former student activist, was arrested in January 2020 amid investigations linked to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that took place between December 2019 and January 2020. Authorities accused him of delivering speeches that allegedly incited communal tensions and violence.





In August 2020, he was formally charged under FIR 59/2020 in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The case included charges under both the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





The charges invoked a range of provisions relating to rioting, murder, promoting enmity between communities, unlawful activities and alleged terrorist acts. The investigation continues to be handled by the Delhi Police Special Cell.





The issue returned to public attention recently after proceedings relating to Imam’s interim bail. On 10 October, a Delhi court declined to entertain a Delhi Police application seeking cancellation of his seven-day interim bail despite noting an apparent violation of one of the conditions attached to the relief.





Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts reviewed video evidence submitted by the prosecution. Investigators argued that the footage showed Imam present in a room where a journalist was interviewing his brother, thereby breaching restrictions imposed by the court.





The prosecution contended that this amounted to prohibited contact with a media representative. However, Imam’s counsel disputed the claim and argued that the footage did not demonstrate any direct interaction between Imam and the journalist.





Imam had been granted interim bail from 4 October to 10 October to attend family wedding celebrations. The court had imposed conditions barring him from using social media, interacting with media persons or meeting individuals outside his family, relatives, friends and close associates.





After taking note of the defence submission that Imam had travelled to Delhi and was due to surrender before jail authorities later that day, the court declined to revoke his interim bail and disposed of the police application.





The latest exchange between New Delhi and USCIRF is part of a broader pattern of disagreements over the commission’s assessments of India’s religious freedom record. Indian governments have consistently rejected USCIRF reports and recommendations, arguing that the body’s observations are selective, politically motivated and fail to reflect India’s constitutional protections for religious freedom and equal rights.





ANI







