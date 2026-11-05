



The Eurofighter consortium is pursuing potential sales of more than 200 additional fighter aircraft as growing demand for combat aviation prompts interest from several European and overseas customers. Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo believe further orders could significantly expand the aircraft’s backlog, sustain production for years to come and support operations of the fighter into the 2060s.





These expectations have nevertheless attracted scrutiny because the aircraft has struggled to secure export success. Aside from an early order for 12 aircraft from Austria and sales to Middle Eastern customers, the Eurofighter has achieved limited success in wider international competitions.





Developed jointly for Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, the fighter has increasingly been overlooked even by the nations behind the project. In the United Kingdom, pressure from domestic industry has not altered plans to cease further Eurofighter purchases. London continues to favour the F-35 and intends to retire portions of its Eurofighter fleet well before the aircraft’s originally anticipated service life ends.





Germany has also shifted its position. After previously resisting F-35 acquisitions, Berlin has moved towards a mixed procurement approach, balancing support for domestic industry with the requirement for a more capable air-superiority platform by purchasing both aircraft types.





The Eurofighter’s export prospects have been further affected by a string of defeats in major fighter competitions. The aircraft has lost tenders not only to the F-35, but also to rival platforms including the French Rafale, the American F-15 and, in some cases, the F-16.





Critics have argued that high operating costs and limited growth potential have weakened its competitiveness. Concerns were amplified by reports that Qatari-operated Eurofighters performed poorly during simulated air-combat exercises against Pakistan Air Force J-10C fighters.





Reports later indicated that Qatar was exploring the possibility of retiring its 24-aircraft Eurofighter fleet only a few years after deliveries began in 2022.





Accounts from Saudi Arabia and Oman have similarly suggested that the aircraft compared unfavourably with older American fighters such as the F-15C/D. According to these reports, political considerations played a significant role in procurement decisions.





Turkey’s recent decision to acquire the Eurofighter has likewise been viewed in the context of limited alternatives. After efforts to obtain both the F-35A and F-16 Block 70 failed, and with strained relations with France restricting access to the Rafale, the Eurofighter emerged as the most readily available NATO-standard solution.





The consortium is continuing to invest in upgrades, including a more advanced radar, enhanced avionics, improved flight-control systems, upgraded electronic warfare capabilities and expanded weapons integration.





Despite these improvements, questions remain over whether the aircraft can significantly strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive global fighter market dominated by newer and more capable designs.





Agencies







