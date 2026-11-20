

Following the space sector reforms introduced in June 2020, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space, has significantly expanded the involvement of private industry and Start-Ups across India's space ecosystem, announced PIB.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen India's position in the global space economy and build a more commercially driven space sector.

With technical support from ISRO, NSIL has launched a major programme to realise five PSLV-XL launch vehicles through a consortium led by HAL and L&T. This move represents a significant step towards transferring launch vehicle manufacturing capabilities to Indian industry.





NSIL has also partnered with several Indian companies and Start-Ups to develop micro Earth Observation satellites under ISRO's technical supervision. The effort is aimed at broadening domestic capabilities in satellite development while creating new commercial opportunities.





In addition, Indian industry has been engaged to establish ground stations and gateway infrastructure on a turnkey basis for a range of space-based applications, helping create a more comprehensive domestic space support network.





A key pillar of the reform effort has been technology transfer. Working with ISRO and IN-SPACe, NSIL has signed 100 Technology Transfer Agreements to date, enabling non-government entities and private firms to commercialise technologies developed by the Department of Space.





Among the most significant technologies transferred to industry are the IMS-1 Satellite Bus and the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.





NSIL has further enabled Indian companies to absorb and scale up ISRO's Mobile Satellite Service technology. This has supported plans to install S-band terminals on one lakh marine fishing vessels under a nationwide Vessel Communication and Support System designed for monitoring, control and surveillance activities.





The organisation has also pursued demand-driven commercial satellite missions to meet growing market requirements. So far, two commercial communication satellites, GSAT-N1 and GSAT-N2, have been deployed to support Direct-to-Home broadcasting and broadband services respectively, while work is continuing on GSAT-N3. These projects are expected to generate substantial demand for user terminals manufactured by Indian industry.





On the launch services front, NSIL continues to market launch opportunities to international customers using PSLV, SSLV and LVM-3 vehicles. These efforts are intended to increase India's share of the global launch market while creating additional commercial opportunities for domestic companies.





The wider reforms introduced in 2020 opened the space sector to greater private participation, with IN-SPACe established to facilitate industry access to India's space infrastructure and provide regulatory support. The policy shift was designed to move the sector towards a more demand-driven model while allowing ISRO to focus more heavily on research, development and advanced space missions.





According to the strategy prepared by IN-SPACe, India aims to secure a substantially larger position in the global launch services market. The launch segment alone is expected to contribute $3.5 billion towards a projected US$44 billion Indian space economy by 2033.





The details were shared by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and the Prime Minister's Office, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.





PIB







