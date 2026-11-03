



EyeROV, the Kochi-based marine robotics company known for its indigenous underwater robotic systems, has unveiled the Sea Serpent, a high-speed autonomous surface vessel designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, coastal security and maritime strike-oriented operations.





Developed entirely in India, the Sea Serpent, also known as the High Speed Autonomous Surface Craft (HISAC), represents EyeROV’s expansion from underwater robotics into autonomous surface warfare and maritime security platforms.





The vessel has been engineered to operate in demanding coastal and littoral environments where rapid response, persistent surveillance and autonomous mission execution are increasingly important. The platform combines autonomous navigation, situational awareness systems and modular payload integration within a compact and highly mobile design.





Sea Serpent is capable of reaching speeds between 25 and 30 knots and can carry mission equipment weighing between 40 and 50 kg. The craft incorporates electric jet propulsion, helping to reduce its acoustic signature while enhancing manoeuvrability in sensitive operational environments.





Among its key autonomous features are waypoint navigation, geofencing and LiDAR-based obstacle avoidance. These technologies enable the vessel to execute pre-programmed missions with limited operator intervention while maintaining safe navigation in complex maritime conditions.





The platform can be controlled through radio-frequency telemetry links at ranges of up to 5 km. Its modular architecture allows operators to tailor the craft for surveillance, intelligence gathering and specialised mission payloads depending on operational requirements.





EyeROV has positioned Sea Serpent for a broad spectrum of maritime applications. These include coastal and littoral surveillance, port and naval base security, maritime domain awareness, autonomous patrol missions and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance tasks.





Notably, the company has also identified kamikaze operations among the vessel’s intended mission profiles. This aligns with a growing international trend in which low-cost unmanned surface vessels are being evaluated as expendable platforms capable of carrying payloads against high-value naval targets, coastal infrastructure or hostile maritime assets while keeping personnel away from danger.





The emergence of such autonomous surface vessels reflects a significant shift in naval warfare. Recent conflicts have demonstrated how unmanned maritime systems can challenge larger conventional naval forces by delivering reconnaissance, targeting data and precision strike effects at relatively low cost.





Sea Serpent is designed to function either as a standalone platform or as part of a wider marine robotics network. EyeROV states that the vessel can operate alongside the company's remotely operated vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles, creating an integrated surface and subsea intelligence ecosystem capable of enhancing maritime awareness and mission effectiveness.





The launch also builds upon EyeROV’s growing presence in India’s defence technology sector. The company has previously developed indigenous robotic systems for underwater inspection, surveillance and naval applications, including military-grade remotely operated vehicles supplied to the Indian Navy.





With autonomous navigation, rapid deployment capability, modular mission payloads and support for reconnaissance as well as kamikaze-style operations, the Sea Serpent illustrates the increasing role of indigenous unmanned maritime systems in future coastal defence, naval security and autonomous warfare concepts.





A promotional statement released by the company describes the platform as: “Autonomous. Agile. Mission-Ready.”





The introduction of Sea Serpent highlights how Indian marine robotics developers are increasingly pursuing autonomous technologies that can provide persistent surveillance, reduce operational risk to personnel and support emerging concepts of distributed maritime operations across contested waters.





Agencies







