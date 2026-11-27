



The US Army has tested a new robotic approach to detecting incoming enemy drones, using the FireAnt unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) developed by Swarmbotics AI.





The compact platform demonstrated its ability to carry and deploy small ground-based sensors intended to identify approaching aerial threats during a recent multinational military exercise.





The capability was evaluated during the NANO ACE-II (Needs-Driven Acquisition for Near-Term Operations Accelerated Capability-II) exercise, held from 3 to 14 October 2026 at the Multidomain Training Area in Tan-Tan, Morocco. The event was conducted in partnership with Moroccan forces and involved more than 10 US defence industry participants.





Images released by the US Army showed the FireAnt carrying six deployable sensors mounted on angled rails along its sides. The vehicle can release the sensors onto the ground, allowing them to form a distributed network of detection nodes without requiring soldiers to manually emplace equipment in potentially hazardous forward positions.





The Army has not disclosed the exact technology used by the sensors, their detection range, or how they identify hostile drones. Photographs indicate that each sensor lands upright on short legs after deployment, enabling rapid establishment of a temporary surveillance network.





NANO ACE-II was designed to assess semi-autonomous counter-drone capabilities that combine autonomous platforms, payloads, mission-management software and resilient communications. The programme focused on expanding counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) coverage while accelerating the development of integrated sensing and engagement capabilities.





During the trials, participating systems were required to operate across challenging terrain and continue functioning in contested electronic warfare environments. Organisers also examined autonomous ground vehicles, communications networks, sensor technologies and broader counter-UAS capabilities under realistic battlefield conditions.





The FireAnt itself is a modular 4x4 robotic vehicle capable of supporting multiple payloads and operating in semi-autonomous groups. By using small robots to distribute sensors across a wider area, military units could improve situational awareness while reducing the need for personnel to enter exposed locations. Passive or distributed sensing networks may also provide earlier warning of low-flying drone threats and help cue other surveillance or counter-drone systems.





The demonstration reflects a growing military interest in autonomous sensor networks as drone threats continue to evolve.





However, the Army has not announced any procurement decision, operational deployment plan or fielding timeline for the FireAnt sensor-carrying configuration. The exact performance of the deployed sensors also remains undisclosed.





While the Morocco trials highlight the potential of semi-autonomous counter-drone operations, the concept remains in the experimental stage.





Future success will depend not only on the robot's ability to place sensors in the field, but also on how effectively those sensors communicate, process data and provide reliable early warning to troops operating in contested environments.





Agencies







