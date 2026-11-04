



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects to conduct the first rocket launch from its new spaceport at Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district during March or April 2027, according to ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan.





Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Narayanan said construction and development work at the new launch facility is progressing steadily. “Work is underway to set up a new rocket launch site at Kulasekharapatnam in Thoothukudi district. The first rocket will be launched from this launch site next year in March or April,” he said.





The upcoming facility is being developed to expand India’s launch infrastructure and is expected to become a key centre for future small satellite missions. It will complement existing launch capabilities at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





Narayanan also highlighted the recent success of the GSLV-F18 mission, which placed the NVS-03 navigation satellite into orbit from Sriharikota on 30 October at 11:51 pm. He noted that NVS-03 is the third satellite in India’s next-generation navigation satellite series and forms part of the country’s NavIC navigation constellation.





According to the ISRO chief, the satellite was initially injected into an orbit approximately 38,000 kilometres above Earth. Using its onboard propulsion system, the spacecraft has since raised its orbit by a further 5,500 kilometres, with additional manoeuvres continuing to place it in its designated operational position.





Narayanan stressed the importance of satellite navigation technology for tracking, precise timing and location-based services. He said at least four satellites are required to provide comprehensive navigation coverage.





“The technology will be used for various needs including public safety, aircraft landing and taking off at airports, and ship navigation,” he said.





The successful deployment of NVS-03 further strengthens the NavIC system, India’s indigenous navigation network designed to provide accurate positioning and timing services across the country and beyond. The system supports a wide range of civilian, commercial and strategic applications.





Narayanan said India currently operates 56 satellites in orbit. However, he noted that thousands more satellites will ultimately be required to meet the nation’s growing needs for communication, navigation, monitoring and data collection.





Providing an update on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight effort, the ISRO Chairman said the mission continues to make strong progress. “So far, about 8,000 experiments have been conducted for the project. There are plans to send unmanned spacecraft to conduct tests before sending humans into space,” he said.





He added that the first phase of launch preparations is already under way. The planned uncrewed missions will validate critical systems and safety measures before astronauts are sent into orbit.





Narayanan also confirmed that work is continuing on both Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. Chandrayaan-4 is currently targeted for launch in 2028 as India seeks to advance lunar exploration and scientific research on the Moon.





He further revealed that ISRO’s scientific studies involving space and solar observations have generated around 37 terabytes of data so far. The information has been made available through public platforms to support researchers, scientists and wider public access to space-related knowledge.





The updates underscore ISRO’s broadening ambitions across launch infrastructure, satellite navigation, human spaceflight and lunar exploration, with the Kulasekharapatnam spaceport expected to become an important addition to India’s expanding space ecosystem.





Agencies







