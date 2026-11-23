



India and China have concluded a second round of Corps Commander-level military talks aimed at easing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh before the onset of the harsh Himalayan winter.





The closely guarded discussions began on 8 November, shortly after Diwali, and continued for nearly 10 days with a brief break in between. The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's Rangapahar-based-III Corps, also known as the Spear Corps. Military officers and a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official also participated in the talks.





The latest engagement focused on establishing clearer rules of engagement between troops operating along the frontier. Both sides sought to minimise friction between patrols, maintain open lines of communication and prevent localised stand-offs from developing into larger confrontations.





The discussions were described as cordial. However, it remains uncertain whether all agreed measures will be fully implemented before winter conditions make logistics, troop sustenance and movement along the high-altitude frontier considerably more challenging.





Both India and China continue to maintain substantial troop deployments in the eastern sector, highlighting ongoing sensitivities despite broader diplomatic efforts to stabilise relations.





The talks followed the first Corps Commander-level meeting in the eastern sector, held on 6-7 September at the Wacha-Damai Border Personnel Meeting point in the Kibithoo sector. Wacha is India's easternmost designated border personnel meeting location. That inaugural meeting came after tensions were reported in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district.





The military dialogue also built upon higher-level diplomatic engagement. In August, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing as Special Representatives overseeing boundary negotiations between the two countries.





Concerns over ground-level friction intensified in October when outgoing Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Kapur acknowledged that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at several locations across Arunachal Pradesh.





Responding to those remarks, the MEA stated that the LAC periodically becomes disturbed when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. The ministry reiterated that peace and tranquillity along the border are fundamental to the overall relationship between the two countries and stressed that unilateral attempts to alter the status quo are unacceptable.





Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu later said such frontier "transgressions" continue because the boundary remains undefined and because Beijing does not recognise the McMahon Line.





The McMahon Line, drawn under the 1914 Simla Convention between British India and Tibet, functions as the de facto boundary in the eastern sector. China rejects the agreement, arguing that Tibet lacked the authority to sign it, and continues to claim Arunachal Pradesh as "Zangnan", or South Tibet, a claim India firmly rejects.





"The situation is quite normal now and our Armed Forces are guarding the border very well," Khandu said, attributing recurring patrol encounters to differing perceptions of the unmarked frontier.





Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (Retd) also warned that the unresolved boundary dispute, expanding infrastructure and the growing use of force multipliers continue to create conditions for friction. He stressed the importance of vigilance, credible military capabilities and strict adherence to existing bilateral agreements.





The latest talks reflect a broader effort by both sides to strengthen confidence-building measures in the eastern sector and avoid a repeat of the prolonged military stand-offs that have strained bilateral ties elsewhere along the India-China frontier in recent years.





Agencies







