



On 19 November 2026, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited a Thales manufacturing facility in Belgium, where he met senior company leaders and reviewed ongoing opportunities for deeper defence-industrial cooperation between India and the European defence sector.





During the discussions, Thales reiterated its commitment to expanding co-production activities and strengthening partnerships in India, aligning its plans with the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.





The engagement reflected the growing emphasis on collaborative manufacturing, technology transfer and industrial cooperation between India and international defence companies.





The visit formed part of Seth's broader engagement in Belgium, where he led the Indian delegation at the third Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels on 17-18 November 2026. The forum brought together senior policymakers, defence officials, industry representatives and strategic experts from more than 85 countries to discuss emerging security challenges and opportunities for international cooperation.





A key element of the Belgium visit was Seth's meeting with Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken on 18 November. Both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways to further broaden strategic engagement between the two countries amid increasing convergence on regional and global security issues.





The discussions also built upon the momentum generated by the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement signed in January 2026, as well as subsequent defence-industrial consultations held in India in September 2026. Those engagements underscored the shared objective of deepening collaboration across defence manufacturing, innovation and advanced technology sectors.





India and Belgium have increasingly focused on expanding defence-industrial ties, with recent interactions highlighting opportunities for co-development and co-production by combining European technological expertise with India's growing manufacturing capabilities. Areas of interest include advanced defence systems, military modernisation, research partnerships and industrial supply-chain cooperation.





Across Seth's engagements in Belgium, particular attention was given to strengthening cooperation in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence-enabled systems and other advanced defence technologies.





The meetings also reinforced the broader objective of creating resilient defence partnerships while supporting India's ambition to expand indigenous manufacturing and technological capabilities.





The Thales visit highlighted the growing role of industry-led collaboration within the evolving India-Europe defence relationship and signalled continued support for long-term joint development and production initiatives in India.





Agencies







