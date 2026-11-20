



India’s long-awaited human spaceflight effort is moving into a critical phase, with ISRO targeting December 2026 for the launch of Gaganyaan-G1, the first uncrewed mission in the program.





The test flight will lift off from Sriharikota aboard the human-rated HLVM-3 rocket and is intended to pave the way for the country’s first astronaut mission launched on an Indian rocket.





Rather than carrying astronauts, G1 will transport Vyommitra, ISRO’s half-humanoid robot. Designed to act as a crew surrogate, Vyommitra will monitor spacecraft conditions, issue alerts and support life-support operations, allowing engineers to assess how the cabin environment performs before humans are flown into orbit.





The mission will serve as a full-scale demonstration of the spacecraft’s major systems. Engineers will evaluate the Crew Module and Service Module in flight, along with re-entry technologies, thermal protection, parachute deployment systems and recovery procedures following splashdown in the Bay of Bengal. The mission is also expected to validate several astronaut-safety technologies that are essential for future crewed operations.





G1 is only the first stage of a broader testing campaign. ISRO plans three uncrewed flights, designated G1, G2 and G3, before attempting its first crewed mission, H1. The agency has already completed thousands of qualification tests and has carried out successful demonstrations of systems such as the Crew Escape System, parachute recovery hardware and module-separation mechanisms.





The Gaganyaan project began in 2018 with the ambitious goal of marking India’s 75th year of independence through a human spaceflight mission in August 2022. However, the schedule has shifted repeatedly.





G1 was later targeted for December 2024, while in October 2025 ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the mission was “set for launch in December first week”. A subsequent parliamentary update moved the launch window to the October-December quarter of 2026, with December now remaining the latest target.





The first delays were triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, when ISRO redirected personnel and resources to support healthcare requirements. Further postponements stemmed from the extensive certification work required for human-rated systems. Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasised the agency’s cautious approach in 2024, saying, “I don’t want what happened to the Boeing Starliner,” underscoring the focus on astronaut safety over schedule pressure.





Government backing for the initiative has expanded significantly. In 2024, the Union Cabinet increased the Gaganyaan budget by ₹11,170 crore, taking the total allocation to ₹20,193 crore. The revised scope now covers eight missions through December 2028 and includes development of the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.





The expanded roadmap extends well beyond a single crewed flight. India aims to have the Bharatiya Antariksh Station operational by 2035, with plans ultimately supporting the national goal of landing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. The station is expected to be developed as a multi-module orbital platform supporting long-duration human spaceflight and scientific research.





ISRO’s most recent public timeline places the first crewed Gaganyaan mission in the first quarter of 2027, although that schedule remains dependent on the successful completion of the uncrewed test campaign. The mission is expected to carry between one and three astronauts to an orbit of roughly 400 kilometres above Earth.





Should Gaganyaan achieve its objectives, India will join the Soviet Union/Russia, the United States and China as the only nations to independently launch humans into space using domestically developed spacecraft and rockets. For ISRO, G1 is more than a test flight; it is the decisive rehearsal before India takes its next major step into human space exploration.





Agencies







