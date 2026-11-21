



India's flagship human spaceflight effort, Gaganyaan, is facing a further schedule revision, with ISRO's first uncrewed mission now unlikely to launch before February 2027, according to senior officials familiar with the developments.





The mission had previously been targeted for December 2026. However, additional simulations, validation exercises and technical assessments are being undertaken as ISRO seeks to ensure the highest possible level of safety and reliability before proceeding with the launch.





Officials indicated that around 80 per cent of the overall work has already been completed. The Crew Module, which will carry ISRO's humanoid robot Vyommitra, has reportedly received clearance and is expected to be transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota within the coming weeks.





According to a senior official, "ISRO wants to make the mission as fool proof as possible. This is the first attempt at demonstrating India's human spaceflight capabilities, and there are bound to be uncertainties when technology of this scale is involved."





While the program continues to advance steadily, the remaining simulations and technical evaluations could make the December 2026 launch target difficult to achieve. Once the Crew Module arrives at Sriharikota, integration activities with the human-rated LVM-3 launch vehicle will begin.





The latest assessment represents another adjustment in a project that has undergone multiple timeline revisions since its approval in January 2019. The original objective was to send Indian astronauts into space by May 2022, with two uncrewed missions followed by a crewed flight.





The Covid-19 pandemic significantly disrupted manufacturing activities and supply chains, leading to delays across several critical hardware development programs. As a result, launch schedules were repeatedly revised over subsequent years.





In 2021, the first uncrewed mission was rescheduled, while later government projections targeted an uncrewed orbital flight during the fourth quarter of 2025. That target was subsequently shifted to the fourth quarter of 2026.





The scope of the Gaganyaan program was also expanded in October 2024, increasing from three to eight planned missions. Under the revised roadmap, three uncrewed flights are scheduled before India's first crewed mission.





Earlier, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan had identified the first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight as one of the agency's key missions planned for 2026. Following the successful GSLV-F17 launch carrying EOS-05, he stated that approximately 8,000 tests had already been completed in support of the human spaceflight program.





"Unlike other satellite missions, the safety of human life is very important," Narayanan said while highlighting the program's unique challenges and strict safety requirements.





He also noted substantial progress in the development of the crew escape system, while testing of the environmental control and safety system had reached advanced stages.





The first uncrewed mission, designated G1, will play a critical role in validating technologies required for human spaceflight. Carrying Vyommitra aboard, the mission will test the human-rated LVM3 rocket, crew module performance, life-support systems, avionics, mission operations and recovery procedures under real flight conditions.





The flight is regarded as a crucial milestone in India's long-term plans for an independent human spaceflight capability. It will provide essential data for subsequent missions and help reduce risks before Indian astronauts undertake a crewed launch.





Although the latest delay may extend the wait for a historic milestone, it reflects ISRO's emphasis on exhaustive testing and mission assurance. With human lives ultimately dependent on the systems being certified, the agency appears determined to prioritise reliability over adhering to an ambitious launch timetable.





The broader Gaganyaan initiative is also expected to support India's future ambitions in low-Earth orbit operations, the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station and eventual crewed lunar exploration objectives, making the success of the G1 mission particularly significant for the nation's long-term space strategy.





Agencies







