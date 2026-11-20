



The delivery of engines for India’s TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft programme has shown further progress, with US aerospace manufacturer GE Aerospace reportedly dispatching the 15th F404-IN20 engine.





The development is expected to support a gradual acceleration of the long-delayed fighter induction schedule and strengthen efforts to address the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) squadron shortfall.





The update comes shortly after Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit indicated that the first TEJAS MK-1A squadron is expected to enter IAF service by the end of March 2027.





Speaking at a media summit in New Delhi, he said, “Very shortly, we will have TEJAS MK-1A joining [the] Indian Air Force. Within this financial year, we will have a squadron. Then we will continue developing; we will take it further.”





Commenting on future combat aircraft projects, the Air Chief added, “TEJAS MK-2 will roll out maybe next year. And we are working very hard also for AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft).”





The TEJAS MK-2 is intended to provide greater range, payload capacity and capability than the current platform, while the AMCA is envisioned as India’s indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter.





The latest engine shipment follows a series of delays that affected the TEJAS MK-1A production timeline. At a media summit in September, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that India could receive approximately 22 F404-IN20 engines by the end of 2026, after GE committed to delivering four engines per month from October. Expressing concern over the pace of deliveries, he said it was “not good enough”.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had originally planned to begin delivering the first batch of 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft in February 2024. However, the schedule was significantly disrupted by delays in engine supplies from GE Aerospace.





Under a 2021 agreement, HAL ordered 99 F404-IN20 engines from the American manufacturer. The first engine under the contract was delivered only in March 2025 after GE cited global supply-chain disruptions and challenges linked to restarting the production line.





According to the Defence Secretary, HAL had completed 27 aircraft airframes. Of these, 11 had already been fitted with engines, while the remaining 16 underwent testing using reserve powerplants while awaiting their designated engines.





The IAF has committed to a total of 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters. This includes the original order for 83 aircraft and a subsequent contract for 97 additional jets signed in September 2025, valued at more than ₹62,370 crore. The aircraft are expected to play a crucial role in modernising the Air Force as it currently operates around 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.





Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by HAL, the TEJAS MK-1A is an upgraded 4.5-generation, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft designed for air-defence, ground-attack and maritime-strike missions.





The aircraft is powered by the GE F404-IN20 engine, producing roughly 85 kN of thrust with afterburner. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 1.6, has a service ceiling of 50,000 feet and a maximum take-off weight of approximately 13,500 kg.





The fighter measures 13.2 metres in length, features an 8.2-metre wingspan and is designed to withstand operational loads of +8g and -3.5g.





The TEJAS MK-1A incorporates a range of advanced improvements over earlier variants, including an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, an enhanced electronic warfare suite, digital radar warning receivers and self-protection jamming systems.





The cockpit is equipped with smart multi-function displays, an advanced mission computer and upgraded digital flight-control systems.





In addition, the aircraft features an air-to-air refuelling probe that extends operational endurance. It is designed to deploy beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles such as the indigenous Astra, alongside short-range missiles and precision-guided air-to-ground weapons carried across nine hard-points.





With engine deliveries now beginning to gather momentum, attention is shifting towards whether HAL can translate the improving supply situation into faster aircraft production rates and meet the IAF’s long-awaited induction targets.





Agencies







