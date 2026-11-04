



Germany views the next stage of its energy collaboration with India as a strategic opportunity to reinforce the country’s self-reliance ambitions, with a particular emphasis on building domestic manufacturing capabilities across the renewable energy sector.





Speaking on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGF), German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said the partnership had already delivered substantial progress in expanding renewable energy deployment across India, but the focus must now move towards developing indigenous industrial capacity and reducing external dependencies.





“The most exciting chapters of this energy partnership are still ahead of us,” Wieck said, stressing that India should avoid replacing one form of energy dependence with another. According to him, strengthening domestic production capabilities in renewable energy technologies would support the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while enhancing long-term energy security.





A major area of future cooperation is expected to be green hydrogen. Wieck said India has the potential to become a leading global producer and exporter of the clean fuel, creating new economic opportunities while supporting international decarbonisation efforts.





“This will benefit a lot your economy. It will benefit your people because you will earn money by then selling green hydrogen to countries like Germany,” he said.





The Ambassador noted that renewable energy cooperation between the two countries began well before climate action became a mainstream global priority. He recalled that the Indo-German Energy Forum was established in 2006 through the efforts of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, reflecting a shared commitment to clean energy years before the Paris Climate Agreement was concluded in 2015.





Over the past two decades, the forum has evolved into a key platform bringing together governments, industry, financial institutions and research organisations from both countries to advance energy transition initiatives. Its work has expanded beyond renewable energy deployment to include energy efficiency, grid integration, financing mechanisms and, more recently, green hydrogen cooperation.





Wieck highlighted India’s rapid renewable energy growth, noting that installed capacity had risen from roughly 2-3 gigawatts in 2006 to around 300 gigawatts today. He described this expansion as one of the most significant achievements of India’s energy transition journey.





The growing partnership is also being shaped by concerns over energy security, dependence on imported energy resources and vulnerabilities associated with critical maritime trade routes. In this context, renewable energy and green hydrogen are increasingly being viewed as tools for enhancing strategic and economic resilience.





Green hydrogen has emerged as a particularly important pillar of Indo-German cooperation. Both countries have already developed an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap, aimed at supporting future production, trade and utilisation of the fuel, while encouraging industrial collaboration and investment across the value chain.





Looking ahead, Germany sees the partnership extending beyond clean energy generation towards the creation of a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem in India. The objective is not only to accelerate the energy transition but also to ensure that India develops the technological and industrial foundations needed for long-term self-sufficiency.





As the Indo-German Energy Forum completes two decades of cooperation, both nations appear committed to deepening collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, industrial development and energy security, positioning the relationship as an increasingly important component of India’s clean energy future.





ANI







