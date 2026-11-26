



The long-term growth strategy and expansion roadmap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), the Navratna defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, came under focus during the visit of Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), to the Company’s facilities in Kolkata on 25 November 2026.





The discussions centred on GRSE’s plans for strategic expansion, export growth and business diversification, with particular emphasis on strengthening indigenous capabilities and developing the infrastructure required to support India’s maritime ambitions and the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.





During the visit, Shri Sanyal toured GRSE’s Rabindranath Tagore Shipyard, Matangini Hazra Shipyard and Rishi Bankim Shipyard. He was briefed on the shipbuilder’s infrastructure, production capabilities and ongoing projects, while also receiving an overview of the Company’s future growth plans.





A key aspect of the engagement was GRSE’s intention to broaden its presence in emerging maritime sectors. These include specialised research vessels, commercial shipbuilding, green and zero-emission platforms, and autonomous marine systems, areas that are increasingly shaping the future of the global maritime industry.





The Company’s expansion strategy is designed to create the infrastructure necessary for its next phase of development while widening the scope of its operations. To support this objective, GRSE is undertaking capacity enhancement projects at Timber Pond, Damodar Yard and Raichak in West Bengal, in addition to advancing plans for a greenfield shipyard on India’s western seaboard.





Once completed, these initiatives are expected to significantly increase the Company’s ability to build a broader spectrum of naval and commercial vessels. They are also intended to support the development of an integrated maritime ecosystem encompassing shipbuilding, ship repair and environmentally sustainable ship recycling activities.





The visit also highlighted the growing importance of Indian shipyards in meeting national objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. These policy frameworks seek to build a resilient, self-reliant and globally competitive maritime sector while positioning India among the world’s leading shipbuilding nations.





Shri Sanyal appreciated GRSE’s long-term strategic vision, infrastructure expansion plans and efforts to diversify into advanced maritime technologies. His visit underscored the increasing significance of capacity creation, technological innovation and export-oriented growth as India seeks to strengthen its position in both the regional and global shipbuilding landscape.





With a proven record in naval ship construction and a growing focus on commercial and next-generation maritime platforms, GRSE’s ongoing expansion is expected to contribute meaningfully to India’s ambition of emerging as a major global shipbuilding hub while reinforcing the country’s drive towards maritime self-reliance.





Agencies







