



Guyana has positioned itself as a potential long-term energy partner for India, offering to supply up to 20 per cent of the country's crude oil requirements as New Delhi seeks to diversify energy sources amid continuing geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.





Speaking about the growing scope for cooperation, Guyana's High Commissioner to India, Dharamkumar Seeraj, highlighted the South American nation's rapidly expanding petroleum sector and substantial hydrocarbon reserves. He noted that Guyana currently holds proven oil reserves of around 12 billion barrels and is well placed to support India's large-scale energy needs.





"We have the best crude in the world. Right now, we have a proven reserve of just about 12 billion barrels. We can be a strategic partner with India. India has the refinery and consumption power. I think India is doing about five million barrels per day. We can supply about 20% of that in the future," Seeraj said.





The proposal is significant as India remains one of the world's largest crude oil importers and continues to pursue supply diversification strategies to enhance long-term energy security.





Beyond crude oil exports, Guyana is also exploring deeper downstream cooperation with Indian companies and institutions. Seeraj said discussions are taking place with government entities and private sector stakeholders regarding potential refinery projects that could process Guyanese crude and market refined products more efficiently.





"In discussions with government agencies and private players here in India, I think we should be looking at setting up refineries so that we can process that crude and sell the finished product. Our President spoke recently about Guyana being a refuelling hub for the marine and ecosystem. I think it is a fantastic idea. We can build a facility in the deep-water channel in the Atlantic Ocean. India has the experience and scale. India can do things with Guyana," he added.





The High Commissioner also stressed that bilateral ties have gained substantial momentum following high-level political engagement between the two countries. He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana in 2024 as a pivotal moment that strengthened confidence in expanding economic and commercial cooperation.





"The Prime Minister's visit to Guyana in 2024 sent a clear signal to the people of Guyana that this is Guyana and India time. We are one of the fastest-growing economies. We can do much better with the experiences of India and the scale of India itself. EAM Jaishankar's interaction with our minister also sent a clear message to people to go and invest," Seeraj noted.





The remarks come as India continues to broaden its engagement across the Caribbean region through trade, investment, energy and development partnerships.





On the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade and investment, renewable energy and food processing.





During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings and congratulated Browne on hosting CHOGM 2026 successfully. The discussions focused on strengthening economic relations and identifying new areas of collaboration.





India's diplomatic outreach across the Caribbean has intensified in recent years, particularly following commitments announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Guyana in November 2024 for the CARICOM-India Summit. According to Jaishankar, several ongoing initiatives are aimed at translating those commitments into practical economic and development partnerships throughout the region.





ANI







