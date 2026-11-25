



According to a report by Livemint, India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem is facing renewed scrutiny as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) comes under increasing pressure over prolonged delays in delivering the TEJAS MK-1A to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The issue has gained prominence following strong criticism from a former IAF chief, who questioned the pace of aircraft integration and delivery at a time when the Air Force is grappling with shrinking fighter squadron strength.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a cornerstone of the IAF’s modernisation efforts and was intended to replace retiring MiG-21 fighter aircraft in a phased and seamless manner. The original plan envisaged new Tejas squadrons entering service as older MiG-21 units were withdrawn.





However, deliveries have fallen significantly behind schedule. As the MiG-21 fleet is being retired more rapidly than replacement aircraft are arriving, concerns have intensified over the declining number of operational fighter squadrons available to the IAF.





While criticism has largely focused on HAL, government officials have acknowledged that the challenge extends beyond domestic manufacturing facilities. The delays highlight broader structural weaknesses within India’s aerospace and defence supply chains.





One of the most significant bottlenecks involves the GE F404 engine imported from the United States, described as the “heart of this entire aircraft”. Deliveries of the contracted engines have suffered repeated delays, directly affecting the pace of TEJAS MK-1A production.





In an effort to minimise disruption, HAL adopted a stopgap approach by manufacturing aircraft structures and keeping them ready for final assembly pending engine deliveries. The intention was to integrate the engines once they arrived and accelerate handovers to the IAF.





That strategy, however, has struggled to deliver the desired results. In addition to engine shortages, several other imported aerospace components have also been affected by supply chain disruptions, creating multiple production bottlenecks across the assembly process.





The situation reflects a wider challenge facing India’s defence industry. Although the country has demonstrated the capability to design and develop advanced military aviation platforms, scaling production and ensuring dependable industrial supply networks remains a significant hurdle.





Senior defence officials have also conceded that not all the shortcomings can be attributed to overseas suppliers. The government is examining whether defence public sector undertakings, particularly HAL, possess the necessary internal production management and assembly-line efficiencies required to meet demanding delivery schedules.





To address these concerns, the government has initiated a series of corrective measures aimed at strengthening both accountability and supply-chain resilience.





Defence public sector undertakings have been instructed to conduct comprehensive reviews of their supply chains within three months of receiving orders for defence platforms. The objective is to identify vulnerabilities early, diversify sourcing options and prevent single-component shortages from delaying major programs.





The government has also linked performance assessments more closely with project execution. From this year onwards, timely delivery will account for 10 marks in the performance evaluation framework for defence public sector undertakings, increasing pressure on organisations to meet contractual deadlines.





The TEJAS MK-1A program remains vital to the IAF’s future force structure. However, the ongoing delays have exposed the risks associated with dependence on foreign suppliers for critical systems and have reignited debate over India's ability to translate indigenous technological achievements into reliable large-scale production.





Agencies







