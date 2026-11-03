



Modern naval and commercial vessels cannot rely solely on satellite navigation signals. In scenarios where GPS and other satellite-based systems are jammed, disrupted or spoofed, ships increasingly depend on multiple navigation layers to maintain accurate positioning and operational effectiveness.





One of the key alternatives is NavIC, India's regional satellite navigation system, which can provide an additional source of positioning data where coverage is available. Rather than depending on a single network, vessels are being equipped with resilient navigation architectures that combine several independent technologies.





High-grade inertial navigation systems form a crucial part of this approach. Using precision sensors and onboard computations, these systems can continue estimating a ship's position, speed and direction even when external navigation signals are unavailable.





Traditional methods are also regaining importance. Celestial navigation, which relies on observations of stars and other celestial bodies, remains a valuable backup capability. Alongside this, advanced vision-based navigation technologies can use cameras and environmental references to help determine a vessel's location.





Emerging solutions are expanding this layered framework further. High-altitude platforms can support communications and positioning services over wide areas, while next-generation quantum sensors are being developed to deliver exceptionally precise navigation without requiring constant satellite input.





The strategy reflects a broader recognition that satellite signals are increasingly vulnerable to electronic warfare, interference and deliberate deception.





By combining satellite, inertial, visual and celestial techniques, operators can maintain reliable navigation even in contested environments.





The Navy is pursuing related efforts as part of wider initiatives aimed at strengthening navigation resilience and ensuring ships can continue operating safely and effectively when conventional satellite-based positioning systems cannot be trusted.





Agencies







